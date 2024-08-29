Calendar of events: Aug. 29, 2024

Sunday, Sept. 1, 7 p.m.: End of Summer and Fireworks Show at Brecknock Hall, 1 Brecknock Road, Greenport. Live music by Gordon Dukes Band, dancing and fireworks display. Hosted by Peconic Landing and Brecknock Hall Foundation. Free. Information: peconiclanding.org/events. Rain date: Sept. 2 (Credit: courtesy social media post)

All ages

Saturday, Aug. 31, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.: 34th annual Boy Scout Car Show to benefit Boy Scout Troop 6 at Peconic Lane Community Center, 1170 Peconic Lane, Peconic. Picnic area, refreshments and food. Bring a blanket. General admission, $10; under 12, free. Preregistration for show car and driver, $25; at gate, $30. Information: [email protected]. Rain date: Sept. 1.

Saturday, Sept. 7, 7 p.m.: Outdoor movie night: ‘If’ at Veterans Memorial Park, 11280 Peconic Bay Blvd., Mattituck. Bring a blanket or chair. Free. Information: mattituckparks.com/events-mattituck.

Sunday, Sept. 8, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 18th annual North Fork Foodie Tour sponsored by North Fork Reform Synagogue. Talks and demonstrations at 20 locations. Adults, $30; children 12 and under, free. Information and list of locations: northforkfoodietour.com.

The arts and crafts

Friday, Sept. 6, 4-6 p.m.: Artist reception: Fine art photography by Anthony Lombardo at Mattituck-Laurel Library. Exhibition runs through Sept. 30. Information: mattitucklaurellibrary.org.

Friday, Sept. 6, 5-7 p.m.: Opening reception: Side by Side, art by artists and students of Lee Harned at Old Town Arts and Crafts Guild, 28265 Main Road, Cutchogue. Exhibition runs through Sept. 30. Information: oldtownartsguild.org.

Monday, Sept. 9, 6-8:30 p.m.: Paint Night: Magnificent Sunflowers for ages 15 and up with Lee Harned at Old Town Arts and Crafts Guild, 28265 Main Road, Cutchogue. Acrylic on canvas; all materials provided. Members, $35; nonmembers, $40. Limited to 10 participants. oldtownartsguild.org.

Classes and workshops

Saturday, Sept. 7, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.: Gazpacho from the Garden hands-on cooking class at Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Led by Susan Babkes. Class size limited. Members, $30; nonmembers, $35. hallockville.org.

Fairs and festivals

Saturday, Aug. 31, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.: Antiques, Fine Art & Crafts Fair sponsored by Old Town Arts Guild and Mattituck-Laurel Historical Society at the historical society’s museums, 18300 Main Road, Mattituck. Art, jewelry, pottery, photography, antiques, and all types of handcrafted items. Live music and bake sale. Tickets: $2. Information: oldtownartsguild.org. Rain date: Sept. 1.

Fundraisers

Thursday, Sept. 5, 6-8 p.m.: Wine on the Vines sunset cocktail party to benefit Southold Free Library at Bedell Cellars, 36225 Main Road, Cutchogue. Tickets: $50, includes wine, beer and charcuterie. bedellcellars.com.

Saturday, Sept. 7, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.: Annual Kait’s Angels Community Yard Sale at the Doorhy residence, 1125 Ole Jule Lane, Mattituck. Proceeds to benefit Stephanie Galka of Riverhead and Lauren Uribe of Southold. Donation drop-off Friday, Sept. 6, 4-6 p.m. No large furniture, beds, TVs, computers, medical and exercise equipment or car seats. Information: kaitsangels.org.

Saturday, Sept. 7, 1 p.m.: Third annual Turtle Crawl to benefit New York Marine Rescue Center starting at Twin Fork Beer Co., 807 Raynor Ave., Riverhead. Stops at Twin Fork Beer Co., Long Ireland Beer Co., Tradewinds Brewing Co., North Fork Brewing Co. and übergeek Brewing Co. Tickets include discounts at all breweries, raffle prizes and T-shirt. In advance, $45; at door, $50. nymarinerescue.org.

Meetings

Sunday, Sept. 1, 2 p.m.: Peconic Amateur Radio Club monthly club meeting at Custer Institute and Observatory, 1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold. Information: w2amc.org.

Tuesday, Sept. 3, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.: Peconic Amateur Radio Club open house at Custer Institute and Observatory, 1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold. Information: w2amc.org.

Saturday, Sept. 7, Tuesday, Sept. 10 and Saturday, Sept. 14: Meet the New Chief with incoming Riverhead police chief Ed Frost and Supervisor Tim Hubbard. Sept. 7, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.: Riverhead Senior Center, 60 Shade Tree Lane, Aquebogue. Sept. 10, 6-8 p.m.: Riverhead Town Hall, 4 West Second St., Riverhead. Sept. 14, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.: Riley Avenue Elementary School, 374 Riley Ave., Calverton. Information: townofriverhead.gov.

Music

Thursday, Aug. 29, 7 p.m.: Chiaroscuro with Anima Baroque Ensemble at Peconic Landing Theater Auditorium, 1500 Brecknock Road, Greenport. Presented by Friends of Classical Music at Peconic Landing and Long Island Baroque Ensemble. Free, donations accepted. Information: libaroque.org.

Thursday, Aug. 29, 7 p.m.: Sound Symphony Chamber Ensemble concert on the Cutchogue Village Green, 27320 Main Road. Sponsored by Cutchogue-New Suffolk Historical Council. In memory of Alice and Dorville Finkle. Rescheduled from rained-out concert, however will not be the full orchestra. Free, bring a chair or blanket and a picnic. Information: [email protected].

Friday, Aug. 30, 5:30-7:30 p.m.: Acoustic Jam Session at Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library. Musicians of all ages, styles of music, levels of ability, audience members are welcome. Free. Sponsored by Friends of the Library. Information: cutchoguelibrary.org.

Friday, Aug. 30, 7 p.m.: Chiaroscuro with Anima Baroque at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 768 Main St., Greenport. Presented by Holy Trinity Greenport and Long Island Baroque Ensemble. Free, donations accepted. Information: libaroque.org.

Friday, Aug. 30, 7:30 p.m.: The Greenport Band concert under the direction of Colin Van Tuyl in Mitchell Park, Greenport. Free. Bring a chair or blanket. Rain cancels.

Saturday, Aug. 31, 8 p.m.: Gene Casey and the Lone Sharks at Custer Institute and Observatory, 1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold. Guided night sky tours to follow (weather permitting). Members, $15; nonmembers, $20; under 16, free. Register: custerobservatory.org.

Sunday, Sept. 1, 3 p.m.: The Cottage Duo at Floyd Memorial Library, Greenport. Violin and piano compositions by Mozart, Chopin, Prokofiev and more. Free. Information: floydmemoriallibrary.org.

The natural world

Saturday, Sept. 7, 9-10:30 a.m.: The Native Wildflower Garden at Hallock State Park Preserve, 6062 Sound Ave., Riverhead. State Park naturalist MaryLaura Lamont guides the walk pointing out and explaining different species of native Long Island wildflowers in the garden. Program meets at the Visitor Center. Rain cancels. Reservations: 631-315-5475.

Sports and recreation

Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 31 and Sept. 1, 10 a.m.-noon: Group skateboarding lessons by How To Skateboards LLC for all skill levels at Greenport Skate Park, 170 Moores Lane. Half of proceeds go to restoring Greenport Skatepark. Tickets: $50. Register: greenportskatepark.org.

Theatre

Wednesday, Sept. 11, 7 p.m.: Corchaug Repertory Theatre presents ‘The Guys,’ a play by Anne Nelson, at the Center for Advocacy, Support and Transformation’s Treiber Gathering Hall, 53930 Main Road, Southold. Free. Information: theguys.givesmart.com, [email protected], 631-477-1717.

Ongoing events

Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and Sundays 2-4 p.m.: Historic walking tours at Mattituck-Laurel Historical Society, 18200 Main Road, Mattituck. Members, $15; nonmembers, $20; children under 10, free. Reservations: 631-745-2752.

Fridays and Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.: Self-guided tours at Landcraft Garden Foundation, 4342 Grand Ave., Mattituck. Members, free; nonmembers, $20; seniors and students, $17; under 12, $5; under 2, free. Information: 631-298-7216, landcraftgardenfoundation.org.

Saturdays through October, 9 a.m.: Tai chi with Denise Gillies at Mitchell Park, Greenport. Sponsored by Friends of Mitchell Park. Free. No classes Aug. 31 or Sept. 21.

Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays: Roller skating at Greenport American Legion, 102 Third St. All-ages All Skate: Thursdays, 3-8 p.m.; Fridays, 1-6 p.m.; Sundays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Admission: $10, includes skates; $5, spectators. greenportamericanlegion.org.

Wednesdays, 5-8 p.m.: Adult skate for ages 18 and up at Greenport American Legion, 102 Third St. Admission: $10, includes skates; $5, spectators. greenportamericanlegion.org.

Tuesdays, noon-3:30 p.m.: Bingo at Southold American Legion, 51655 Main Road. 631-765-2276.

Saturdays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.: Docent-led tours at Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Tickets: $15, adults; $10, seniors and children. 631-298-5292, hallockville.org.

Saturdays, 8 p.m.-midnight: Stargazing at Custer Observatory, 1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold, weather permitting. Suggested donation: adults, $5; under 12, $3. 631-765-2626, custerobservatory.org.

Saturdays and Sundays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.: Blacksmithing demonstrations with Tom Barry at Village Blacksmith Shop, 101 Front St., Greenport. 631-477-2100, eastendseaport.org.

Saturdays through October, 5-7 p.m.: Bug Light cruise and tour hosted by East End Seaport Museum, 103 Third St., Greenport. Arrive at 4:30 p.m. for check-in. Tickets: adults, $65; under 13, $25; discount for seniors and military. Information and tickets: eastendseaport.org/cruises.

Exhibitions

Through August: Nature In, Nature Out: A Journey of Line and Nature’s Shapes, watercolors by Debra Domingos, at Mattituck-Laurel Library. Information: mattitucklaurellibrary.org.

Through August: The Brewery Boys, curated by Franklin Perrell and Glen Hansen, at Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library. Information: cutchoguelibrary.org.

Sundays, 1:30-4:30 p.m., through September: Long Island Projectile Points at Southold Indian Museum, 1080 Main Bayview Road, Southold. Exhibit of Native American arrowheads found on Long Island. Information: southoldindianmuseum.org.

Through Sept. 8: Plant Life, exhibition with site-specific window installation works and other artwork at Floyd Memorial Library, Greenport. Information: floydmemoriallibrary.org.

Through September: Through Our Eyes, exhibition by The Peconic Painters at Southold Free Library. Information: southoldlibrary.org.

Through September: Side by Side, art by artists and students of Lee Harned at Old Town Arts and Crafts Guild, 28265 Main Road, Cutchogue. Information: oldtownartsguild.org.

Through September: Fine art photography by Anthony Lombardo at Mattituck-Laurel Library. Exhibition runs through Sept. 30. Information: mattitucklaurellibrary.org.

Through October: The Parian Phenomenon, a collection of British statuary porcelain figures, at Cutchogue-New Suffolk Historical Society’s Wickham House on the Village Green, 27320 Main Road, Cutchogue. Information: cutchoguenewsuffolkhistory.org.

Wednesdays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.: Striking a Chord: Suffolk County’s Early Music Identity at Suffolk County Historical Society Museum, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. Examples of early instruments, early composers, immigration influence, recording technology advancements and wartime home front efforts. 631-727-2881, suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org.

