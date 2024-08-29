Daily Update: Blue jean sphere grabs attention on Sound Ave.

The opening reception for the Sound Avenue sculpture is this Saturday, Aug. 31, from 4 to 6 p.m. The huge piece will be on view for only three weeks because of the farm’s planting schedule. (Credit: Mark Alhadeff courtesy photo)

Blue jean sphere grabs attention on Sound Ave.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Football: Blue Waves look to restore gridiron glory

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

‘OD alley’ in Greenport prompts law against loitering

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Shelter Island Highway Superintendent, Town Board draw fire over closing of area at Recycling Center

NORTHFORKER

Life is peachy at these North Fork U-pick farm stands

SOUTHFORKER

Annual Shinnecock Powwow starts tomorrow

