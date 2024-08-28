Football: Blue Waves look to restore gridiron glory

(Credit: Bill Landon)

The numbers for the Riverhead football program are plummeting — and the coaches know winning is the only way to turn things around.

Forty-eight players showed up to the two-a-day workouts last week at Riverhead High School. For a Division I varsity football program, and for Riverhead in particular during its heyday, 40 players was the norm to suit up and compete for a varsity championship. But even with the school’s enrollment growing at a rapid pace, those 48 players were represented the entire program of both varsity and JV combined.

“In all my time here with the Riverhead football program we’ve never had numbers this low — it’s historically low,” Riverhead head coach Ed Grassman said. “We had a lot of kids that weren’t registered right away. We have a lot of kids that didn’t know the season started so early. A lot of freshmen aren’t playing. We have a very small senior group — that’s the group that, because of the failed budget, didn’t have middle school football.”

There’s just less interest in football these days. The program hasn’t had a winning record since the school budget was voted down in the heat of the COVID-19 pandemic. Even though trophies from Riverhead’s glory years line the hallways at the high school, most of the athletes in the district can’t relate to the success the school once had because they just haven’t witnessed it themselves. The community has always come out to support the football team and during the best of times, it was so packed there was not even and standing room along the sideline. Now, half of the seats are empty.

“We’ve got to start winning and attracting these kids back to the program,” Grassman said. “I’m not saying we need to win a championship, but in order to get more interest in the program, we need to win some games to make the athletes in the district want to play.”

Some of the best athletes who were Riverhead born-and-raised have left the district to compete elsewhere. Others just choose to stick to one sport rather than juggle the fall-winter-spring regimen that so many area athletes have gravitated to. Some simply just don’t have the time for football because they work summer jobs through Labor Day. When you add it all up, the program is shrinking.

When athletes that were meant to be cornerstones for the program for years to come decide to leave, that is what really throws roadblocks to restoring a semblance of what once was. Grassman called up seven sophomores to the varsity team last year to give them a taste of high-level high school football. He knew they would struggle but felt the reps they were getting so early on in their careers were going to pay off as they grew and matured.

Six of those seven sophomores have since left the school and transferred elsewhere. Maurice Scott was the first to go. The promising 6-foot-2 quarterback who exhibited the smarts and arm strength to compete on the varsity level transferred to St. John the Baptist. Scott leaving started a domino effect. Damien Moore, who got playing time at running back and linebacker last year, moved to East Hampton to live with his father. Madison Murrell, who was the starting running back last year and showed flashes of greatness, transferred to Longwood.

“Some were reasonable circumstances and others, I think, thought the grass is just greener elsewhere,” Grassman said. “If your parents just decide to up and move, I get it. It happens. The grass isn’t always greener though.”

But low participation numbers, transfers and any other obstacle that may get in the way of success hasn’t stopped Grassman and the coaching staff from trying to build a product that the community will be proud of. Grassman even brought on Mike Heigh, who starred on Riverhead’s 2003 championship team, as a coach this year.

“He’s been coaching PAL the last few years,” Grassman said. “He’s won here. He’s Riverhead born and raised. He wants to bring the program back. He’s also a substitute teacher in the high school which can help with recruitment.”

There has to be a next-man-up mentality for Riverhead — there’s no other choice. Karter Doyle, who played center last year, will be the starting quarterback for the upcoming season.

“He’s been on varsity since his sophomore year and was always a smart, strong kid,” Grassman said. “But this year he came into camp in tremendous shape and lost a lot of weight. He understands the offense and has the capability to lead. He’s also going to play middle linebacker for us so we expect a lot from him this year.”

Running back duties will be split between Kavion Hobbs and Nathan Nentwich. The two backs have different running styles — Hobbs is more of a downhill runner whereas Nentwich can be characterized as more shifty. In practice squad game against Southampton last Saturday, Hobbs stood out as one of the best players on the field. He hit the holes quickly and his decision-making is precise. Ragene Short also figures to be in a lot of the team’s offensive plans at the wide receiver position.

“We’re definitely going to try to get all of our runners going,” Grassman said. “I think we have guys who, once they get their hands on the ball, they can make a lot of big plays. I think it’s also a big advantage to get most of the offensive line back.”

Kayvon Dennis and Syris Serrano Torres return to the offensive line with another year under their belts. Erik Czyrski, who enters his first varsity year, has had a very strong camp so far and figures to be a major part of the line going forward.

“Our goal right now is to be able to finish a season with varsity and JV intact,” Grassman said. “I know that sounds horrible to tell people. It’s not about winning a championship or making the playoffs, it’s about finishing the season without having to fold the JV program. Once school starts maybe our numbers will pick up and we can get some more consistency in practice. We have the talent in our school, we just have to get them here to develop.”

Riverhead opens its season under the lights at Central Islip Friday, Sept. 13, at 6 p.m.