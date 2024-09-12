Daily Update: Contractor error suspected in Tesla Science Center fire

A fire last fall at the Tesla Science Center at Wardenclyffe did more than $3 million in damages. (Credit: Courtesy photo)

Here are the headlines for Thursday, September 12.

FREE FOR ALL

Photos: North Forkers mark 9/11 with solemn ceremonies

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Contractor error suspected in Tesla Science Center fire

Wildcats off to scorching start to soccer season

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Group skateboarding lessons raise money for Greenport Skate Park

Cross country: Mattituck’s Rodriguez off to a kickstart

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Compromise at Shelter Island Recycling Center: Working out details on removing materials

NORTHFORKER

North Fork apples are ripe for the picking — here’s what you need to know

SOUTHFORKER

Like a moth to a stage: Renowned live literary storytelling show, The Moth, makes East End debut at Guild Hall

