Hallockville Farm Museum Country Fair returns

Craft vendors, tractors, farm animals, historic house tours and more await at Hallockville Farm Museum Country Fair. (Credit: Angela Colangelo)

Hallockville Museum Farm will once again hold its annual Country Fair on Sept. 28 and 29 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 6038 Sound Avenue in Southold. The event highlights the agricultural heritage of the North Fork and gives attendees a glimpse into historical farming practices of the past.

The activities range from a petting zoo, pony rides and potato sack races to tractor pulls and handicraft demonstrations. There will be many kid-focused activities, as well as engaging experiences for all ages. There is also potato digging and a scavenger hunt, with a prize of a sweet surprise from the bake sale for a completed sheet.

New this year is the Third New York, a revolutionary war reenactment group. The group will set up an 18th century military encampment, including canvas tents, flags and the cook fire. They conduct military activities, including drill patrols, weapon demonstrations, 18th century cooking, a fashion show and activities of period camp followers. “The time period is 1775, during the American war for independence. We actually have them over at the homestead, which is a 1765 farmhouse, so in the general time period,” said Heather Johnson, executive director of the Hallockville Museum Farm.

Another new attraction is the Islip Horseman’s Association Mounted Drill Team. The team will be showing their horsemanship skills by riding in formation and performing drills. This takes place on Saturday only.

Some buildings that are usually not open to the public will be available during the fair. “The decoy shop will be open, and we’ll have somebody there. People will be able to walk through and look at the old decoy shop, which is really neat. And besides the homestead tours and the house tours will have the shoe shop open, so people get to see the shoe shop where hundreds and hundreds of shoes were made,” said Ms. Johnson.

Among the demonstrations are post and beam construction and historical cooking, which may include the use of the on-site smokehouse. There will also be weaving on a loom, beekeeping and basketweaving, among others.

The fair has attractions for diverse tastes and interests. “There really is something for everybody. Because whether you’re a child, a teen, or an adult, if you’re a history nerd or not, if you like military stuff, if you like horses, there’s just so many different things to do. If you’re crafty or if you just want to come and buy stuff, there’s a lot to do, and all the funds go to support Hallockville’s mission. It’s really important to us. We’re a nonprofit, and this is one of the events that help us to operate our 28-acre campus,” Ms. Johnson said.

Tickets for admission are $15 per person for ages 13 and up, $10 per person for ages 4-12, and under 4 is free. A family pass is $45 for two adults and two children.