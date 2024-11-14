Calendar of Events: Nov. 14, 2024

Through Nov.: Picture Driven at Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library. Artwork by Paula Kelly, Ernest Hutton and Doris Brautigan.

Planting Day postponed The commissioners of the Mattituck Park District have postponed Sabat Meadow Planting Day due to the ongoing, historic drought. Originally scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 16, the plan to transform the unused ball field at the Bay Avenue property into a native pollinator meadow will be moved to a new date in the spring. “We are deeply grateful to the 60 people who had already signed up to help us plant, and we look forward to their participation in the spring,” the district remarked in a press release.

The arts and crafts

Saturday, Nov. 16, 1 p.m.: Words of Purpose: A Literary Arts Exhibit and Workshop hosted by Edna White and Eve McDavid, at 11 West Main St., Riverhead. Explore everyday reflections and the creative storytelling seeds they can plant. Reserve tickets: eventbrite.com.

Fairs and festivals

Saturday, Nov. 23, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.: Indoor Antiques, Fine Art and Crafts Fair hosted by Old Town Guild, at Southold Town Recreation Center, 970 Peconic Lane. Vintage items, photography, pottery, jewelry and more. Baked goods available. Raffle for gift-filled wagon; drawing in December. Free. Information: oldtownartsguild.org.

Fundraisers

Thursday, Nov. 14, 5-10 p.m.: East End Lions Club’s Fashion Show/Dinner and chinese auction fundraiser, at Residence Inn, 2012 Old Country Road, Riverhead. Raffle prizes and 50/50 drawing. Tickets: $70. Reservations: Elena, 631-235-6933; Lydia, 631-734-5897.

Friday, Nov. 15, 6-8 p.m.: Celebrate the Last Super-Moon of 2024 at Glen Hansen Studio, 1560 Youngs Ave., Southold. Sip, nibble, mingle and celebrate the arts. All proceeds support East End Arts’ year-end campaign. Tickets $40. Reserve at eventbrite.com.

Saturday, Nov. 16, noon-6 p.m.: Food for the Soul Fried Chicken Dinner Fundraiser at Jefferson Temple Church of God in Christ, 15625 County Road 48, Cutchogue. Call-in and walk-in orders welcome. Order in advance for more than five dinners: 631-525-2128.

Saturday, Nov. 16, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.: Holiday Basket Fair at Glenwood Village Clubhouse, 1661 Old Country Road, Riverhead. Holiday items raffled off and Share the Wealth drawing. Breakfast and lunch refreshments. All proceeds go to charity.

Saturday, Nov. 23, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 24, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.: Kim’s Kindness and CAST host Festival of Trees, at Treiber Farms, 38320 County Road 48, Peconic. Decorated trees, themed wreaths, holiday items, gifts, baked goods and hot beverages. Tickets: $10, adults; $5, seniors and children over 6; free, children under 6. Information: castnorthfork.org.

Thursday, Dec. 5, 2-6 p.m.: ‘Dinner for Two by Maroni Southold’ to benefit Southold Historical Museum, 54195 Main Road, Southold. Includes generous tray of meatballs served over penne pomodoro. Tickets $60; must be purchased online at southoldhistorical.org by Wednesday, Nov. 27.

Holiday

Saturday, Nov. 16, 10 a.m-3 p.m.: Holiday Gift Showcase at Peconic Landing Auditorium, 1500 Brecknock Road, Greenport. Gifts and handcrafted items from local artisans. Free. Register: peconiclanding.org.

Thursday, Nov. 28, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.: Church of the Harvest hosts free Thanksgiving Dinner, at 572 Raynor Ave. Riverhead. Family-style turkey dinner with all the trimmings. Meal delivery to the homebound available; 631-727-1977.

Local history

Saturday, Nov. 16, 5-7 p.m.: ‘A Night of Knapping & Naming’ at the Southold Indian Museum, 1080 Main Bayview Road. A demonstration of flintknapping along with analysis and identification of Native American artifacts brought in by guests. Free; donations accepted. southoldindianmuseum.com.

Sunday, Nov. 17, 1 p.m.: Lecture on ‘The Battle of Long Island and the British Occupation’ by author/journalist Bill Bleyer co-hosted by Hallockville Museum Farm and Hallock State Park Preserve at the preserve’s visitor center, 6062 Sound Ave. Riverhead. Free. Advance registration required at hallockville.org.

Meetings

Saturday, Nov. 16, 9 a.m.: Greater Jamesport Civic Association hosts final meeting of the year at Jamesport Meeting House, 1590 Main Road. Refreshments served 9-9:30 a.m.; meeting starts 9:30 a.m. Election of 2025 officers. Information: greaterjamesportcivic.org.

Tuesday, Nov. 19, 6-7 p.m.: Riverhead Chamber of Commerce launches Young Professionals Association at Andy Tarshis Fine Art Gallery, 133 West Main St., Riverhead. Network, share ideas and collaborate on community projects. Light refreshments. Free. Register in advance: riverheadchamber.com.

Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2-5 p.m.: Central Pine Barrens Joint Planning and Policy Commission meeting at Southampton Town Hall, 116 Hampton Road. Information: pb.state.ny.us.

Wednesday, Nov. 20, 7- 8:30 p.m.: North Fork Community Theatre Volunteer Info Night, 12700 Old Sound Ave., Mattituck. Tour of NFCT; overview of set, costume design and behind-the-scenes theater technology. Free. All welcome. Must reserve in advance: Mary Motto Kalich, at [email protected], 917-334-6639.

Thursday, Nov. 21, 6-7:30 p.m.: Cutchogue Civic Association hosts presentation and Q&A with park district commissioners Dave Bergen, Steve Starroff and Pat Kelly, at Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library. Learn how the Cutchogue New Suffolk Park District serves residents. Free. Information: cutchoguecivicassociation.org.

Music

Tuesday, Nov. 19, 6:30-8 p.m.: “Onrust, Circumnavigating Long Island Through Historic Songs of the Sea” with Dr. Stephen SanFilippo, at Brecknock Hall, 1 Brecknock Road, Greenport. Features sailing and whaling songs from the 1700s through the late 1900s. Free. Reserve in advance: peconiclanding.org.

Friday-Saturday, Nov. 22-23, 7:30 p.m.: Community choir concert series, Harvest Gospel Concert, at Friendship Baptist Church, 59 Anchor St., Riverhead. Non-denominational mix of eclectic gospel music to kickstart holiday cheer. Free. Reserve tickets in advance: eventbrite.com.

Saturday, Nov. 23, 11 a.m.-noon: Final installment of “History through Music” featuring New York Jazz Mission, at Suffolk County Historical Museum, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. Features holiday-themed jazz. Free. Register in advance: suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org.

Sunday, Nov. 24, 3 p.m.: Basically Baroque, a pre-Thanksgiving musical event that returns Baroque music to the North Fork, in the Community Room at Floyd Memorial Library, 539 First St., Greenport. Light refreshments. Free. Information: floydmemoriallibrary.org.

The natural world

Saturday, Nov. 16, 9-11 a.m.: Autumn Nature Walk with naturalist MaryLaura Lamont at Hallock State Park Preserve, 6062 Sound Ave., Riverhead. General nature stroll observing birds and plants of the area. Rain cancels. Information, reservations: 631-315-5475.

Tuesday, Nov. 19, 8-10 a.m.: Tuesdays with Tom, birdwatching, at Veterans Memorial Park, Wading River. May see harriers, grassland birds and sparrows this time of year. Registration required: northforkaudubon.org.

Theater

Friday-Saturday, Nov. 22-23, 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, Nov. 24, 2 p.m.: Riverhead Faculty and Community Theatre presents the timeless holiday classic — Joseph Robinette’s ‘A Christmas Story: The Musical’ — at Charles Cardona Auditorium, 700 Harrison Ave., Riverhead. Tickets: $20, adults; $15, students. Information: rfct1985.com.

Ongoing events

Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Orient Congregational Church Thrift Shop, 23045 Main Road, Orient. Clothes, jewelry, furnishings and more. Donations accepted. Information: 631-323-2665.

Friday mornings 10 a.m.-noon: The Riverhead/Jamesport Homemakers meet at the George Young Community Center, 446 South Jamesport Ave., Jamesport. Knit, crochet and sew for charity. New members welcome. Information: 631-765-1768.

November through April: Free house tours of Tuthill House Museum offered by Mattituck-Laurel Historical Society, 18200 Main Road, Mattituck. Private walking tours about local history: $20, nonmembers; $15, members; free under 12. Schedule a tour: 631-745-2752.

Nov. 15-Dec. 15; Fridays, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturdays-Sundays, 10-5: Cutchogue-New Suffolk Historical Council’s “Pop-Up” Christmas Shop at the Carriage House on Cutchogue Village Green, featuring antique donated items. Holiday refreshments served. Free. Information: cutchoguenewsuffolkhistory.org.

Wednesdays, 5-8 p.m.: Adult skate for ages 21 and up at Greenport American Legion, 102 Third St. Admission: $10, includes skates; $5, spectators. greenportamericanlegion.org.

Tuesdays, noon-3:30 p.m.: Bingo at Southold American Legion, 51655 Main Road. 631-765-2276.

Saturdays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.: Docent-led tours at Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Tickets: $15, adults; $10, seniors and children. 631-298-5292, hallockville.org.

Saturdays, 8 p.m.-midnight: Stargazing at Custer Observatory, 1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold, weather permitting. Suggested donation: adults, $5; under 12, $3. 631-765-2626, custerobservatory.org.

Saturdays and Sundays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.: Blacksmithing demonstrations with Tom Barry at Village Blacksmith Shop, 101 Front St., Greenport. 631-477-2100, eastendseaport.org.

Exhibitions

Nov. 2-Jan. 25, 2025: The Sinking of the Steamboat Lexington on Long Island Sound, curated by Bill Bleyer at Suffolk County Historical Society, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. Includes lithographs of the flaming vessel and original related documents including interviews with four survivors, ensuing legal investigations, and articles reporting on the disaster at the time. Information: 631-727-2881.

Through Nov. 15: Tiny Art on display at Greenport’s Floyd Memorial Library, 539 First St. Sponsored by Friends of the Library.

Through November: Linda Nemeth’s artwork, Taking Watercolor to Another Dimension, will be on display at Southold Free Library, 53705 Main Road, Southold. Information: southoldlibrary.org.

Through November: Picture Driven at Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library. Artwork by Paula Kelly, Ernest Hutton and Doris Brautigan. Free. Information: cutchoguelibrary.org.

Through December: Beaches and Barns and Grapes, Oh My! featuring the work of Patricia Feiler and Lee Harned at Borghese Vineyard and Winery, 17150 Middle Road (Rte. 48), Cutchogue.

Through December: Textures in Watercolor, artwork by Pat Russo at Mattituck-Laurel Library Art Gallery, 13900 Main Road, Mattituck.

Wednesdays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.: ‘Striking a Chord: Suffolk County’s Early Music Identity’ at Suffolk County Historical Society Museum, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. Examples of early instruments, early composers, immigration influence and recording technology advancements. 631-727-2881, suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org.