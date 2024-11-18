Daily Update: A heist with a joyful ending at Star Confectionery

Anthony Meras, a third-generation owner of Star Confectionery, is grateful to the Riverhead community. (Credit: Chris Francescani)

Here are the headlines for Monday, November 18.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

A heist with a joyful ending at Star Confectionery

‘Future of Riverhead’ forum highlights key goals and challenges

SUFFOLK TIMES

Memorial Monday: Remembering Marjorie Day

Letters to the Editor: Some scallop history

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Shelter Island Library’s Friday Night Dialogue: Fire in the Woods

NORTHFORKER

Find the perfect artisanal gift at these North Fork holiday markets

SOUTHFORKER

Shippy’s new biergarten (and then some) gets the green light

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.