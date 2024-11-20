Daily Update: Wading River Fire Department seeks approval for communications tower
Here are the headlines for Wednesday, November 20.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Wading River Fire Department seeks approval for communications tower
Cannabis taxes will add funds to county and town coffers
SUFFOLK TIMES
Update: House fire in Mattituck: one dead, three escaped; investigators on scene
Southold runners post personal records at New York state championships
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
How you can serve on the Library’s Board of Trustees: Nominations open for January election
NORTHFORKER
Dream Day: Eating, drinking and more through Riverhead
SOUTHFORKER
Cook This Now! Springs Salt’s apple granola crisp
