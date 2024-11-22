Daily Update: Statewide burn ban in effect through Nov. 30

(Credit: Courtesy photo)

Here are the headlines for Friday, November 22.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Statewide burn ban in effect through Nov. 30

SUFFOLK TIMES

Southold, other towns vote Democrat in election

Trio of Mattituck standouts ink college letters

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Peconic Land Trust program helps veteran give back

NORTHFORKER

Dream Day: Eating, drinking and more through Riverhead

SOUTHFORKER

Get crafty and outdoorsy this pre-Thanksgiving weekend

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.