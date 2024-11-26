Daily Update: Riverhead Town approves final 2025 budget

Here are the headlines for Tuesday, November 26.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riverhead Town approves final 2025 budget

Aquebogue man to serve 10 years for plotting NYC synagogue attack

SUFFOLK TIMES

Deer strikes spike as days get shorter

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Diving into a plan for a Shelter Island swimming pool: School property eyed for multi-use project

NORTHFORKER

Beleaf Calverton, the North Fork’s first recreational cannabis dispenary, is now open

SOUTHFORKER

Stirring up the community, one cup of coffee at a time at Jack’s

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.