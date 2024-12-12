‘Shop with a cop’ a hit for Riverhead kids

(Credit: courtesy photo)

For the first time, the Riverhead Police Benevolent Association held a “Shop with a Cop” Christmas shopping spree at Target on Tuesday, Dec. 10 for Riverhead students.

“We decided this shopping trip would get us more involved in the community,” said PBA President Charles Mauceri.

Twenty-four police officers volunteered their time as they pushed shopping carts up and down the aisles interacting, talking and laughing with two dozen school children and their families. The carts filled up quickly: toys, games, Legos, clothes and gift cards that the children eagerly pulled from the shelves.

Each child’s $100 shopping spree was funded by two Riverhead police unions: the Police Benevolent Association and the Superior Officers Association. The lucky children were chosen in consultation with Riverhead school officials and resource officers.

For the Patzan family of Riverhead — 13-year-old David, sister 11-year-old Nicole, mom Sara and dad Jeremiah — it was a special evening. Speaking for his son, Mr. Patzan explained the past year was difficult because David was diagnosed with leukemia.

“Bringing my kids here made them happy,” he said. “This year has not been easy for my family.”

Nicole was drawn to the arts and crafts section, smiling as she placed a “Friends” LEGO set into the cart. Then it was off to the technology section of the store, where David studied his choices for a new pair of headphones.

The officers who volunteered seemed to enjoy the evening as much as the kids.

“We all love Christmas and we love kids,” said officer John Morris.

Officer Kaley Castantine agreed.

“This will be an experience that will change their views about police officers.”

Store director Carley Burgher feels the event brings a sense of community to Target.

“It’s an enjoyable environment for the kids in the holiday season.”

The fun-filled evening ended with a pizza party as the carts, overflowing with gifts, waited to be taken home. The PBA will also be delivering holiday dinners to families on Christmas Day.