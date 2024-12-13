Blue Waves look for bounce back season

Sophomore point guard Anaais Mitchell was tagged to serve as a co-captain this year thanks to his team-first approach. (Credit: George Faella)

In his first game as head coach of the Riverhead High School boys basketball program, Patrick Fabian’s Blue Waves emerged victorious last Tuesday afternoon in their season opener at home against Eastport-South Manor, 55-42. Though many of the pieces have stayed the same from last year’s team, there’s a different feel this year — and it starts with confidence.

“More teamwork,” senior guard DeShawn Watkins said. “More discipline. More belief. We just have the mentality now that we need to work hard for the entire 32 minutes on the court.” Fabian has stressed all offseason that success won’t be measured by wins and losses. The culture has to change, and all the players have to buy in. Results will come if everyone trusts the process. “I want the kids that play here to have a positive experience,” Fabian said. “We want them to come together and really build a family-type atmosphere. When I played, everyone on the team was always together. We would work our butts off on the court and then we would go out to eat together. Win, lose or draw, it doesn’t matter. At the end of the day, we’re a family.”

The ingredients for success are there. Even through the early going, this team doesn’t look like last year’s 3-16 squad. The offense has a different look — less one-on-one play and more crafted opportunities. The defensive intensity is also different, with more presses, more trapping and a lot more energy.

“We’re a firm believer that our defense will ignite our offense,” Fabian said. “We’re pressing from the opening minute. We want their offense to earn every single bucket they shoot.”

The offense runs through the hands of Anaais Mitchell. The sophomore point guard was named one of the captains this year because of his demeanor and work ethic throughout the offseason. His unselfish style truly lets the game come to him. He notched 11 assists but also scored eight points in key moments of the season opener.

“I just go with the flow of the offense,” Mitchell said. “There’s always people coming off a screen or doing a back-door cut. With so much action going on, it’s really easy to see it all and find the open man.”

“He’s incredible,” Fabian said. “He sees everything out there. He knows where guys are supposed to be. He knows how to set things up. He’s always in control. Aside from basketball, I couldn’t be happier with the person he is. He gives you eye contact when you speak, he understands everything you’re saying, and he’s a polite and respectful kid.”

Watkins and junior sharpshooter Peter Lagnena were on the receiving end of many of Mitchell’s assists. Watkins scored a game-high 17 points and Lagnena posted 16 including four treys. Watkins’ ability to get points from inside and Lagnena being dangerous from beyond the arc will be a great 1-2 punch this year. “When we play as a team good things will happen,” Lagnena said. “Nobody is bigger than the team here. We all want the same results, and we know how to get there.”

Liam Lennon, who battled early foul trouble, will also be key to the team’s success. He scored eight points in limited action last week, but when he reentered the game in the second half, that’s when the Blue Waves really started pulling away. At 6-feet-6, Lennon impacts the game on both ends of the court. He corralled 10 rebounds, stole the ball three times and blocked four shots in the opener.

But the biggest key to last week’s win was Riverhead’s ability to lock down one of the best shooters in the county: ESM’s Brady McGowan, who averaged 16.4 points per game last year. Against the Blue Waves, he scored just two as wingers Jack Bartolo and Landon Zaleski kept McGowan uncomfortable.

“Success this season will be coming to the gym and giving it your all every time out on the court,” Fabian said. “It’s about getting 1 or 2 percent better every single day. A successful season this year will be about everybody putting their heart and soul into this team the entire year. We need to fight and compete every single game and just give ourselves a chance.”