Riverhead girls hoops squad stays undefeated to start the season

Riverhead Blue Waves celebrate their fourth win in a row. (Credit: Bill Landon)

Kevin Ghigliotti spent three years on the bench as an assistant to former Riverhead girls varsity basketball coach Cherese Foster. So when Foster decided to mentor the younger kids at the middle school level, Ghigliotti quickly stepped up to take over the varsity squad. It was an opportunity he felt he was ready to take on.

“Cherese decided to step away, and I was happy to step into the role,” Ghigliotti said. “It was sad to see her go, but I’ve worked with these girls for the last couple years. It’s nice to see them slowly turn into basketball players. They’ve been learning a lot these past years, and this year, you can tell they’re confident out there. We have a ton of athletes and they’re ready to win.”

After going 1-18 two seasons ago, the Blue Waves improved to 4-13 last season. There was obvious upside from one year to the next but this season has been a complete 180. Through four games, Riverhead has already equaled its win total from last season starting a flawless 4-0, including an impressive 34-30 victory over Longwood last Tuesday at Riverhead High School. The games last year against Longwood weren’t even close, as the Blue Waves lost by double digits both times. Things have really turned around.

“Coach Ghigliotti had been coaching us up for years now and has never backed down from a challenge,” senior guard Logan Pilon said. “He really put things together this year. Practices are always about how to react in certain game situations. We’re keeping up our energy in practice and never slowing down. I think we’re winning because we’re just in better shape and can keep up with anyone.”

The Blue Waves led the entire way against Longwood, controlling possession, keeping up the intensity and draining baskets when they needed to. Pilon led the way in scoring with 10 points. She knocked down two early three-pointers that set the tone for the rest of the game. Fellow longtime varsity teammate Adriana Martinez chipped in 9, and Jordyn Kwasna added 8, including a three point basket that served as the final dagger down the stretch.

“We don’t have those technical basketball players that have been playing their whole lives like other schools,” Ghigliotti said. “What we have is a lot of great athletes, who love competing — who love playing fast and making reactionary plays — and we’re letting them do that.”

Another major piece to this season’s hot start has been adding a forward to play alongside Kyleigh Lennon, who has been the team’s main rebounding threat for the last two years. With one day left before tryouts ended, Brooke Andresen showed up at the gym after transferring from Shoreham-Wading River. She was recently part of the soccer team there that made it to the New York State Final Four. Originally from Riverhead, Andresen wanted to graduate with her childhood friends. The senior has played essentially every minute this season, making an impact from the center position. She scored three points, hauled in seven rebounds and snatched three steals in the win over Longwood.

“Brooke has been a major addition to the squad,” Ghigliotti said. “I didn’t know much about her at first but right away I knew she had game. She’s played varsity basketball with Shoreham, so she’s got experience. She’s a great athlete and gives us some size on the court.”

Defense has been the theme early in the season. The only way to defeat the teams Riverhead had trouble with over the years is to force them into taking bad shots and give up turnovers. The Blue Waves came away with 16 steals against Longwood. Martinez led the team with seven as her instincts put her right into the passing lanes.

“We spent the first three days of practice just doing defensive drills,” Martinez said. “Defense wins games — we all know that. We have the athletes to be able to run the entire game and press and keep the intensity level high. When the other team gets tired, we keep going.”

With all the momentum on their side, Riverhead will travel to Central Islip (0-4) on Thursday to try to surpass last year’s win total.

“We can compete with any team in the league,” Ghigliotti said. “We’re not going to out-basketball anyone. But what we can do is trap, work together, work hard the whole game and make shots when we can. We’re building some confidence and you can see it. Most of these girls have been on varsity for many years. It’s their time now.”