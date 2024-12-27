2024 Year In Review

2024 Year in Review: Top stories of the year

By Riverhead News-Review

Here’s a look at our top stories of 2024.

North Fork Juneteenth parade and celebration

Riverhead 2025 budget pierces state-mandated tax cap

Progress on North Fork environmental issues

The battle over the planned development of Riverside

Chief Edward Frost sworn in

Riverhead Charter School hits milestones amid opposition

Sound Avenue agri-resorts plan nixed following widespread pushback

PBMC’s growth spurt continues

Local and national elections take center stage

Solar eclipse has us all looking up

Major changes, few answers at San Simeon nursing home in Greenport

