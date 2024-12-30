Daily Update: Striped bass regulations to remain unchanged

Here are the headlines for Monday, December 30.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Striped bass regulations to remain unchanged

In Memoriam: Remembering those we lost in 2024

SUFFOLK TIMES

Safety certification now required for all New York boat operators

In Memoriam: Remembering those we lost in 2024



SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Shelter Island Police Department blotter: Dec. 28, 2024

NORTHFORKER

Northforker 2024 Top 10! #3 — Beefed Up: Small North Fork farms make a big impact on the meat we eat

SOUTHFORKER

Southforker 2024 Top 10! #3 — Pomodoro Proud

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.