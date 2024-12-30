Daily Update: Striped bass regulations to remain unchanged
Here are the headlines for Monday, December 30.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Striped bass regulations to remain unchanged
In Memoriam: Remembering those we lost in 2024
SUFFOLK TIMES
Safety certification now required for all New York boat operators
In Memoriam: Remembering those we lost in 2024
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Shelter Island Police Department blotter: Dec. 28, 2024
NORTHFORKER
Northforker 2024 Top 10! #3 — Beefed Up: Small North Fork farms make a big impact on the meat we eat
SOUTHFORKER
Southforker 2024 Top 10! #3 — Pomodoro Proud
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.