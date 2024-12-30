Obituaries

In Memoriam: Remembering those we lost in 2024

By Riverhead News-Review

The following is a list of obituaries published by the Riverhead News-Review for Riverhead area residents and public figures who died in 2024.

Click on the name of the deceased to read more about their life:

A

Ruth Adele

Vilija Albrechtas

Frederick J. Alexander III

Donald A. Alfano

Harold C. Allen

John W. Altadonna

Elsie Anderson

Wayne Eugene Anderson

Stella Andrychowski

John J. Apicello

Elsie Schaefer Ashmore

B

Richard Harris Baker

Edmund ‘Ed’ J. Baumann Sr.

Virginia Doris Bayles

Jane A. Beckwith-Wilcox

Michael S. Benedict

Joyce A. Berry

Karen Louise Berryman

Sarah B. Bieniewicz

Norwood T. Bland Jr.

Norwood T. Bland Sr.

Stephen J. Blum

James Raphael Boix

Alexander Bondarchuk

Bailie Rae Bonner

Anna Boylan

Mary Angelina ‘Angie’ Boyle

Steven C. Breest

Steve ‘Buck’ Buchanan

Pauline Budd

Caroline T. Buhler

Martin V. Burrows

Robert (Bobby) H. Byrnes

C

Dr. Mary Carol Cahill

John Cain

Paul Calabro

Cindylou Capobianco

Michael Anthony Carbone

Charles Albert Cardona Jr.

Kathy J. Carter

Stanley P. Cherouski

Edna Mae Christie

Stanley J. Ciaputa

Joseph J. Cirigliano

Rebecca Laine Yousik Collins

Christine Olstad Conway

Margaret L. ‘Maggie’ Conway

Ruth Lee Cooke

Arthur J. Coone

Maria Correia

Ralph Joseph Corron

Raymond P. Corwin

Thomas Coticchio

Allen Cowden

Brian M. Cunningham

Joan Curran

Shirley Cutler

D

John A. D’Angelo

Frank J. Danielowich Sr.

Paul R. Danowski

Frances S. Davis

Judith Ann DeLuca

Jacqueline W. Denis

Theodore (Teddy) E. Densieski

Charlotte Dickerson

Laura Ann Dickerson

Robert Theodore Diem

Kathleen Ann Diller

Joan M. Donegan

Howard E. Doppel

Wilma C. Doroski

Patricia J. Douglass

Daniel Patrick Dwyer

E

Martha Eagle

Emily Kaelin Eastwood

Bruce Edwards

Mark Emerson

Donna Lee Engel

Dorothy A. Esposito

Debbie L. Evans

Nicole L. Evans

F

John P. Falek

Ryan Thomas Farrand

Richard M. Farrell

 Cornelius J. (Neil) Fenton

Joseph L. Ferrigno

John Ferry

Gregory John Fischer

Henry T. Floege Jr.

Marianne A. Fontana-Hennessey

Thomas E. Fox Sr.

Adrienne Alba Fuchs

Margarita Fuentes Deviccaro

June S. Fuller

G

Thomas A. Gadzinski

Mary Gajek

Theresa I. Gallo

Joan Elizabeth Gatz

Helen Giles

Candida Immacolata Giordano

Matthew J. Goebel

Alvah B. ‘Skip’ Goldsmith

Richard W. Goodale

Eileen M. Gorman

Stasia Grabowski

Philip A. Grant Jr.

Thomas P. Grattan Sr.

Lilian Amarilis Gregorio Gregorio

William M. Gremler

Madeline B. Grimes

Muriel B. Groneman

Paul A. Guelleme

H

Michael Joseph Hanko

Barney Peter Harris

Richard F. Harrison Jr.

Richard H. Hartmann

Wolfgang Hasselbach

Douglas F. Hauck

Joan Ann Haupt

Harold ‘Hoagie’ Haupt

Patrick A. Hennessy

Eli Henrys

Georgiana A. Herzog (‘Gigi’)

Susan K. Herzog

Bruce Eric Hill

Marion Frances Hinck

Constance Ann Hobson

Louise A. Hobson

Harold J. Hogan

Jeanette Howard

Jean W. Boyd Hudson

Antone F. Hugel (‘Bub’)

Geraldine Albin Hulse

Carol A. Hunsinger

James P. ‘JP’ Hunter

James M. ‘Jim’ Huntley II

I

Marlene C. Iberger

Morris Isaac

Gloria Izzo

J

Thomas E. Jackson Jr.

John J. James

Kenneth J. Johanson

Jennifer L. ‘Sam’ Johnson

Clifford B. Jones

Lottie F. Jones

Robert Wells Jones

K

Gerard (Rod) R. Kaelin Sr.

Sandra Kay (Dart) Kaser

Janet M. Kehl

William Brian ‘Boru’ Kelly

Patricia Kelly-Derenze

Frances Kijowski

John Thomas King

Michael Harold Klick

Rev. Emerson Stanley Knavel

George L. Knez

Theresa Kobylenski

Harry F. Koehler

Daniel James Konarski

Lucretia Grace Kramer

Anne T. Kruel

Dennis M. Krupski

Maryann Krupski

Theresa Ann Kuhn

James S. Kujawski

L

Claire A. Latour

Joseph W. Lawrence

Jo Anne Lehman

Claudette Levesque

Thomas L. Lewick

Jane Ellen Lewin

Brett Austin Liddle

Lawrence Jay Liso

Priscila Sarahi Urbano Lopez

Veronica Lubrano (Ronnie)

M

Maureen E. Madigan

Roberta T. Magg

Laura Lee Magill

Kaitlyn Leigh Maher

Frances Mapes

June Mapes

Alec Marcinowski

Blair Charles Marelli

Regina Irene Martin

Anna M. (Nancy) McAllister

Alice T. McBride

Francis Patrick McCann

Margaret A. McCarthy

Arthur H. McCleery

Norma J. McCook

Bruce Lord McDonald

Edward McKigney Jr.

Thomas A. McKillop Sr.

Frank Joseph Mele Jr.

Diana E. Metzger-Balnis

Francis ‘Frank’ J. Meyer

Regina Micucci

Jo-Anne Miller

Jennie Miloski

Andrea Grace Mohr

Constance M. ‘Connie’ Moisa

Marcia Moisa

Joseph D. Monaco Jr.

John S. Monastero Jr.

Larry D. Monroe

Joyce Seebeck Montag

Robert Clemence Moreland Jr.

Leola Drain Morris

Donald William Mortimer

Mark Gordon Mosley

Gustave L. ‘Gus’ Mueller

Gloria A. Muldrow

N

Alice H. Nadel

Betty A. Nash

Derrick A. Nash

John A. Nerenberg

John William Nierodzik

Monica Mary Nolan

O

Matthew O’Daly

Tara O’Donnell

Alice M. O’Grady

Edward E. Oliver

John E. Olsen

David M. Ostroski

P

Arthur R. Papp

Marianne Patricio

Helen Kuzma Palmer

Martha Jane Sector Paul

Katherine J. Petersen

Roland Olaf Peterson

Sandra J. Peterson

Nancy C. Pfingst

Lorraine Ann Pierro

Dorothy Podlas 

Joan Ann (Woessner) Polywoda

Minerva Porras

David Allen Pultz

Harry Pumillo

Laurie Karin Punda

Q

Robert W. Quinn Jr.

R

Kathleen Mary Reeve

Robert Jeffery Rehm

Carl Daniel Reiter

Joanne D. Reynolds

William M. Reynolds

Patricia Zanio Roberts

Philippe A. Robinette

Caulie A. Robinson

Margaret M. Rodgers

Carmen Rodriguez

Keri Astri Torkelsen Rodney

Barbara Marie (Sterzenbach) Rogers

Henry John Romanowski

Theresa A. Rychlinski

Richard Ryll

S

Walter ‘Pete’ Sabat

Helen K. Sadowski

Maureen Hunt Sanok

John L. Savona

Joseph Schirripa

Philip S. Schmitt

Ronald James Schmitt

Rosemary O’Regan Schneider

Audrey Schuller

George Scott III

Jeanne Seaman

Joan A. Seebeck

Thomas Serpico

Regan Shakalis

Evelyn R. Goree Shannon

Carolyn Sheehan

Kathleen (Kathy) A. McAteer Sheehan

Michael Arthur Simon

Shirley Griffing Smith Simon

 Robert S. Sinko

Andrew S. Smith

 Dolores Jane Smith

Robert Allen ‘Bob’ Smith

Tom Smith

Peter G. Spaeth

Walter J. Spaeth

Joan Elizabeth Spates

Margaret ‘Mare’ Spicijaric

Patricia Stark

Gail Berkes Starkie

Rita Lorraine Stathi

John Joseph Stefans

Richard ‘Rich’ Stephenson

Caroline A. Stepnoski

Thomas F. Storm

Barry Street

Janice M. Strickland

Theodore John Strickroth

Martin ‘Marty’ L. Stromsten

Richard W. Stueber Jr.

Alfred Suesser

Edward J. Sujeski III

Dorothy Ann Sullivan

Loretta A. Sullivan

T

Carl Tarello Jr.

Alfred A. Tedone

Jean MacMillan Terpening

Carol M. Terry

Beatrice Thomas

Jerome J. Thomson

Sandra Jean Tocci

(Barbara) Lynn ‘Lynny’ Tonnessen

Pedro Torres

Dolores Travers

Elizabeth A. Tremblay

Porter W. Trent

Joan D. Troyan

Athena Tuleja

Charles ‘Bud Man’ Turbush

Reginald Frederick Tuthill

Sophie S. Tyte

V

Elizabeth J. van Houten

Michael van Houten Sr.

Michael D. van Houten 

Thelma Hondry Velys

Jessie M. Verostek

Germaine Brennan Vindigni

Helen Vito

Harriet Vogel

W

Roger Waggoner

Andrew F. Wargo

James Warner

Alexander M. Washick

Dolline E. Welch

Robert W. Wendell

Ernest A. Wesnofske

James A. West Sr.

Lorraine L. West

Thelma O. White

Allan James Wicklund

Ellen Levin Wiederlight

Albert J. Wilkinson

Ronald C. Wilson

Raymond J. Wojciechowski

Col. Albert M. Woolley Jr.

Rev. Janet E. Wright

Z

Mary Alice Zaleski

Albin Joseph Zaweski

John Zlatniski

