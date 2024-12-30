In Memoriam: Remembering those we lost in 2024
The following is a list of obituaries published by the Riverhead News-Review for Riverhead area residents and public figures who died in 2024.
Click on the name of the deceased to read more about their life:
A
Donald A. Alfano
Harold C. Allen
John W. Altadonna
Elsie Anderson
Wayne Eugene Anderson
B
Edmund ‘Ed’ J. Baumann Sr.
Virginia Doris Bayles
Jane A. Beckwith-Wilcox
James Raphael Boix
Alexander Bondarchuk
Steve ‘Buck’ Buchanan
Pauline Budd
Caroline T. Buhler
C
Dr. Mary Carol Cahill
John Cain
D
John A. D’Angelo
Frank J. Danielowich Sr.
E
F
Ryan Thomas Farrand
Richard M. Farrell
Joseph L. Ferrigno
John Ferry
Gregory John Fischer
Henry T. Floege Jr.
Marianne A. Fontana-Hennessey
Thomas E. Fox Sr.
Adrienne Alba Fuchs
Margarita Fuentes Deviccaro
G
Joan Elizabeth Gatz
Helen Giles
Candida Immacolata Giordano
Matthew J. Goebel
Alvah B. ‘Skip’ Goldsmith
Philip A. Grant Jr.
Thomas P. Grattan Sr.
Lilian Amarilis Gregorio Gregorio
Madeline B. Grimes
Muriel B. Groneman
H
Richard F. Harrison Jr.
Richard H. Hartmann
Joan Ann Haupt
Harold ‘Hoagie’ Haupt
Louise A. Hobson
Harold J. Hogan
Jeanette Howard
Jean W. Boyd Hudson
Antone F. Hugel (‘Bub’)
Geraldine Albin Hulse
Carol A. Hunsinger
I
J
John J. James
Kenneth J. Johanson
Jennifer L. ‘Sam’ Johnson
Clifford B. Jones
K
Gerard (Rod) R. Kaelin Sr.
Sandra Kay (Dart) Kaser
William Brian ‘Boru’ Kelly
Patricia Kelly-Derenze
Michael Harold Klick
Rev. Emerson Stanley Knavel
Maryann Krupski
Theresa Ann Kuhn
L
Claire A. Latour
Joseph W. Lawrence
Claudette Levesque
Thomas L. Lewick
M
Roberta T. Magg
Laura Lee Magill
Norma J. McCook
Bruce Lord McDonald
Francis ‘Frank’ J. Meyer
Regina Micucci
Constance M. ‘Connie’ Moisa
Marcia Moisa
John S. Monastero Jr.
Larry D. Monroe
Joyce Seebeck Montag
Robert Clemence Moreland Jr.
Mark Gordon Mosley
Gustave L. ‘Gus’ Mueller
N
John William Nierodzik
Monica Mary Nolan
O
P
Marianne Patricio
Helen Kuzma Palmer
Roland Olaf Peterson
Sandra J. Peterson
Nancy C. Pfingst
Lorraine Ann Pierro
Dorothy Podlas
Joan Ann (Woessner) Polywoda
Q
R
Robert Jeffery Rehm
Carl Daniel Reiter
Joanne D. Reynolds
William M. Reynolds
Philippe A. Robinette
Caulie A. Robinson
Keri Astri Torkelsen Rodney
Barbara Marie (Sterzenbach) Rogers
Henry John Romanowski
Theresa A. Rychlinski
S
Joseph Schirripa
Philip S. Schmitt
Kathleen (Kathy) A. McAteer Sheehan
Richard ‘Rich’ Stephenson
Caroline A. Stepnoski
Theodore John Strickroth
Martin ‘Marty’ L. Stromsten
Richard W. Stueber Jr.
Alfred Suesser
Edward J. Sujeski III
Dorothy Ann Sullivan
T
Jean MacMillan Terpening
Carol M. Terry
(Barbara) Lynn ‘Lynny’ Tonnessen
Athena Tuleja
Charles ‘Bud Man’ Turbush
V
Elizabeth J. van Houten
Michael van Houten Sr.
Michael D. van Houten
W
Alexander M. Washick
Dolline E. Welch
Ernest A. Wesnofske
James A. West Sr.
Lorraine L. West