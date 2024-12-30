In Memoriam: Remembering those we lost in 2024

The following is a list of obituaries published by the Riverhead News-Review for Riverhead area residents and public figures who died in 2024.

Click on the name of the deceased to read more about their life:

A

Ruth Adele

Vilija Albrechtas

Frederick J. Alexander III

Donald A. Alfano



Harold C. Allen

John W. Altadonna



Elsie Anderson



Wayne Eugene Anderson

Stella Andrychowski

John J. Apicello

Elsie Schaefer Ashmore

B

Richard Harris Baker

Edmund ‘Ed’ J. Baumann Sr.



Virginia Doris Bayles



Jane A. Beckwith-Wilcox

Michael S. Benedict

Joyce A. Berry

Karen Louise Berryman

Sarah B. Bieniewicz

Norwood T. Bland Jr.

Norwood T. Bland Sr.

Stephen J. Blum

James Raphael Boix



Alexander Bondarchuk

Bailie Rae Bonner

Anna Boylan

Mary Angelina ‘Angie’ Boyle

Steven C. Breest

Steve ‘Buck’ Buchanan



Pauline Budd



Caroline T. Buhler

Martin V. Burrows

Robert (Bobby) H. Byrnes

C

Dr. Mary Carol Cahill



John Cain

Paul Calabro

Cindylou Capobianco

Michael Anthony Carbone

Charles Albert Cardona Jr.

Kathy J. Carter

Stanley P. Cherouski

Edna Mae Christie

Stanley J. Ciaputa

Joseph J. Cirigliano

Rebecca Laine Yousik Collins

Christine Olstad Conway

Margaret L. ‘Maggie’ Conway

Ruth Lee Cooke

Arthur J. Coone

Maria Correia

Ralph Joseph Corron

Raymond P. Corwin

Thomas Coticchio

Allen Cowden

Brian M. Cunningham

Joan Curran

Shirley Cutler

D

John A. D’Angelo



Frank J. Danielowich Sr.

Paul R. Danowski

Frances S. Davis

Judith Ann DeLuca

Jacqueline W. Denis

Theodore (Teddy) E. Densieski

Charlotte Dickerson

Laura Ann Dickerson

Robert Theodore Diem

Kathleen Ann Diller

Joan M. Donegan

Howard E. Doppel

Wilma C. Doroski

Patricia J. Douglass

Daniel Patrick Dwyer

E

Martha Eagle

Emily Kaelin Eastwood

Bruce Edwards

Mark Emerson

Donna Lee Engel

Dorothy A. Esposito

Debbie L. Evans

Nicole L. Evans

F

John P. Falek

Ryan Thomas Farrand



Richard M. Farrell

Cornelius J. (Neil) Fenton

Joseph L. Ferrigno



John Ferry



Gregory John Fischer



Henry T. Floege Jr.

Marianne A. Fontana-Hennessey



Thomas E. Fox Sr.

Adrienne Alba Fuchs



Margarita Fuentes Deviccaro

June S. Fuller

G

Thomas A. Gadzinski

Mary Gajek

Theresa I. Gallo

Joan Elizabeth Gatz



Helen Giles

Candida Immacolata Giordano



Matthew J. Goebel



Alvah B. ‘Skip’ Goldsmith

Richard W. Goodale

Eileen M. Gorman

Stasia Grabowski

Philip A. Grant Jr.



Thomas P. Grattan Sr.

Lilian Amarilis Gregorio Gregorio

William M. Gremler

Madeline B. Grimes



Muriel B. Groneman

Paul A. Guelleme

H

Michael Joseph Hanko

Barney Peter Harris

Richard F. Harrison Jr.



Richard H. Hartmann

Wolfgang Hasselbach

Douglas F. Hauck

Joan Ann Haupt



Harold ‘Hoagie’ Haupt

Patrick A. Hennessy

Eli Henrys

Georgiana A. Herzog (‘Gigi’)

Susan K. Herzog



Bruce Eric Hill

Marion Frances Hinck

Constance Ann Hobson

Louise A. Hobson



Harold J. Hogan



Jeanette Howard

Jean W. Boyd Hudson



Antone F. Hugel (‘Bub’)

Geraldine Albin Hulse



Carol A. Hunsinger

James P. ‘JP’ Hunter

James M. ‘Jim’ Huntley II

I

Marlene C. Iberger

Morris Isaac

Gloria Izzo

J

Thomas E. Jackson Jr.

John J. James



Kenneth J. Johanson

Jennifer L. ‘Sam’ Johnson



Clifford B. Jones

Lottie F. Jones

Robert Wells Jones

K



Gerard (Rod) R. Kaelin Sr.



Sandra Kay (Dart) Kaser

Janet M. Kehl

William Brian ‘Boru’ Kelly



Patricia Kelly-Derenze

Frances Kijowski

John Thomas King

Michael Harold Klick



Rev. Emerson Stanley Knavel

George L. Knez

Theresa Kobylenski

Harry F. Koehler

Daniel James Konarski

Lucretia Grace Kramer

Anne T. Kruel

Dennis M. Krupski

Maryann Krupski



Theresa Ann Kuhn

James S. Kujawski

L

Claire A. Latour



Joseph W. Lawrence

Jo Anne Lehman

Claudette Levesque



Thomas L. Lewick

Jane Ellen Lewin

Brett Austin Liddle



Lawrence Jay Liso

Priscila Sarahi Urbano Lopez

Veronica Lubrano (Ronnie)

M

Maureen E. Madigan

Roberta T. Magg



Laura Lee Magill

Kaitlyn Leigh Maher

Frances Mapes

June Mapes



Alec Marcinowski

Blair Charles Marelli

Regina Irene Martin

Anna M. (Nancy) McAllister

Alice T. McBride

Francis Patrick McCann

Margaret A. McCarthy

Arthur H. McCleery

Norma J. McCook



Bruce Lord McDonald



Edward McKigney Jr.

Thomas A. McKillop Sr.

Frank Joseph Mele Jr.

Diana E. Metzger-Balnis

Francis ‘Frank’ J. Meyer



Regina Micucci

Jo-Anne Miller

Jennie Miloski

Andrea Grace Mohr

Constance M. ‘Connie’ Moisa



Marcia Moisa

Joseph D. Monaco Jr.

John S. Monastero Jr.



Larry D. Monroe

Joyce Seebeck Montag



Robert Clemence Moreland Jr.

Leola Drain Morris

Donald William Mortimer

Mark Gordon Mosley



Gustave L. ‘Gus’ Mueller

Gloria A. Muldrow

N

Alice H. Nadel

Betty A. Nash



Derrick A. Nash

John A. Nerenberg

John William Nierodzik



Monica Mary Nolan

O

Matthew O’Daly

Tara O’Donnell

Alice M. O’Grady

Edward E. Oliver



John E. Olsen

David M. Ostroski

P

Arthur R. Papp

Marianne Patricio



Helen Kuzma Palmer

Martha Jane Sector Paul

Katherine J. Petersen

Roland Olaf Peterson



Sandra J. Peterson



Nancy C. Pfingst

Lorraine Ann Pierro



Dorothy Podlas



Joan Ann (Woessner) Polywoda

Minerva Porras

David Allen Pultz

Harry Pumillo

Laurie Karin Punda

Q

Robert W. Quinn Jr.

R

Kathleen Mary Reeve

Robert Jeffery Rehm



Carl Daniel Reiter

Joanne D. Reynolds



William M. Reynolds

Patricia Zanio Roberts

Philippe A. Robinette



Caulie A. Robinson

Margaret M. Rodgers

Carmen Rodriguez

Keri Astri Torkelsen Rodney



Barbara Marie (Sterzenbach) Rogers



Henry John Romanowski



Theresa A. Rychlinski

Richard Ryll

S

Walter ‘Pete’ Sabat

Helen K. Sadowski

Maureen Hunt Sanok

John L. Savona

Joseph Schirripa



Philip S. Schmitt

Ronald James Schmitt

Rosemary O’Regan Schneider

Audrey Schuller

George Scott III

Jeanne Seaman



Joan A. Seebeck

Thomas Serpico

Regan Shakalis

Evelyn R. Goree Shannon

Carolyn Sheehan

Kathleen (Kathy) A. McAteer Sheehan

Michael Arthur Simon

Shirley Griffing Smith Simon

Robert S. Sinko

Andrew S. Smith

Dolores Jane Smith

Robert Allen ‘Bob’ Smith

Tom Smith

Peter G. Spaeth

Walter J. Spaeth

Joan Elizabeth Spates

Margaret ‘Mare’ Spicijaric

Patricia Stark

Gail Berkes Starkie

Rita Lorraine Stathi

John Joseph Stefans

Richard ‘Rich’ Stephenson



Caroline A. Stepnoski

Thomas F. Storm

Barry Street



Janice M. Strickland

Theodore John Strickroth



Martin ‘Marty’ L. Stromsten



Richard W. Stueber Jr.



Alfred Suesser



Edward J. Sujeski III



Dorothy Ann Sullivan

Loretta A. Sullivan

T

Carl Tarello Jr.

Alfred A. Tedone

Jean MacMillan Terpening



Carol M. Terry

Beatrice Thomas

Jerome J. Thomson

Sandra Jean Tocci

(Barbara) Lynn ‘Lynny’ Tonnessen

Pedro Torres



Dolores Travers

Elizabeth A. Tremblay

Porter W. Trent

Joan D. Troyan

Athena Tuleja



Charles ‘Bud Man’ Turbush

Reginald Frederick Tuthill

Sophie S. Tyte

V

Elizabeth J. van Houten



Michael van Houten Sr.



Michael D. van Houten

Thelma Hondry Velys

Jessie M. Verostek

Germaine Brennan Vindigni

Helen Vito

Harriet Vogel

W

Roger Waggoner

Andrew F. Wargo

James Warner

Alexander M. Washick



Dolline E. Welch

Robert W. Wendell

Ernest A. Wesnofske



James A. West Sr.



Lorraine L. West

Thelma O. White

Allan James Wicklund

Ellen Levin Wiederlight

Albert J. Wilkinson

Ronald C. Wilson

Raymond J. Wojciechowski

Col. Albert M. Woolley Jr.

Rev. Janet E. Wright

Z

Mary Alice Zaleski

Albin Joseph Zaweski

John Zlatniski