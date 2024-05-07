Karen Louise Berryman of Hoboken, N.J., formerly of Southold, passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2024. She was 71 years old.

Karen was born Jan. 9, 1953, in Brooklyn, N.Y., to Rose C. (Kroleski) and John Henry Berryman. She was an only child. She graduated from Saint Joseph Hill Academy High School in Staten Island, N.Y. After high school she attended Fairleigh Dickinson University, where she attained her bachelor’s degree, and then the Pratt Institute in Brooklyn, where she attained her master’s degree, after which she continued taking classes at Oxford University in England.

In her professional career, she worked as a research librarian for many different companies including IET, Info Current, Elsevier Engineering Information and Block Drug Company. She was a member of the National Library Association. She loved the theater, opera, classical music and literature. She was always reading. She was a lifelong lover of all types of animals and an enthusiastic equestrian. She also loved attending classes at Oxford every summer and exploring different areas of England and Europe. It was through these experiences that Karen befriended people from all over the world.

Predeceased by her father, John, in 2021, Karen is survived by her mother, Rose, and numerous cousins.

The family received friends May 6 at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold, where funeral services were held May 7, officiated by Deacon Doug Moran. Interment followed at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery in Cutchogue.

Memorial donations to Southold Free Library would be appreciated.

