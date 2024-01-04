Stasia Grabowski of Riverhead, formerly of Poland, died Dec. 31, 2023. She was 89.

Born Dec. 16, 1934 in Poland, she was the daughter of Edward Niecko and Maria Stasiukiewicz. In 1951, after World War II, the family emigrated to Michigan. In 1953 they came to Riverhead. She married Henry Grabowski in 1955.

Ms. Grabowski worked as a hostess and waitress at Rainbow Wreck, Perkins Hotel and Holiday Inn. She retired from Riverhead Care Center after working there for 15 years. Ms. Grabowski was secretary for the Polish National Alliance; member of St. Isidore Church, choir and the altar rosary society; Riverhead Polish Hall Ladies Auxiliary and was on the committee for first Polish Fair in Riverhead. She was also in the movie “Sitting Ducks,” which was filmed in 1978 at Riverhead Holiday Inn.

Predeceased by husband Henry in 2011 and all her siblings: Tony John, Bernard Niecko and sister Ann Howell, Ms. Grabowski is survived by her son Edward (Alicia) of Ariz.; sisters-in-law Ursula Niecko of N.J. and Dolores Niecko of of Laurel; brother-in-law Phil Howell of Texas; many close friends, nieces and nephews; grandchild Ann Janelle Grabowski of Maine; step-grandchildren Matthew and Kimberly; and step-great grandchildren Joshua, Matthew, Elizabeth and Alexander.

The family will receive friends Friday, Jan. 5 from 2 to 6 p.m. at McLaughlin-Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. The funeral service is schedules for 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 6 at St. Isidore R.C. Church in Riverhead and interment will take place at St. Isidore Cemetery.

Memorial donations for St. Isidore Altar Rosary Society are requested.