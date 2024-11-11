Alvah B. “Skip” Goldsmith of Southold passed away Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was 85.

On July 31, 1965, he married the love of his life, Elizabeth A. Prussner, at Saint Andrews Lutheran Church in Garden City, N.Y. Together they had three children and made their home in Southold. In his professional career, Skip owned and operated Goldsmith’s Boat Shop in Southold for 60-plus years, and recently celebrated its 100th year in business. He was a 65-year member of the Southold Fire Department, a member of American Legion Griswold-Terry-Glover Post 803 in Southold, the Mason Peconic Lodge No. 349 and First Presbyterian Church of Southold.

Skip is survived by his wife, Elizabeth; children Donna Bing of Riverhead, Craig Goldsmith of Southold and Glenn Goldsmith of Mattituck; grandchildren Jeffrey Laymon Jr., Landon Goldsmith and Reid Goldsmith; daughters-in-law Renee Goldsmith and Judy Goldsmith; and son-in-law Jonathan Bing.

The family will receive friends Thursday, Nov. 14, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold, where American Legion Post 803 Services will be held at 7 p.m., followed by Southold Fire Department Firematic Services at 7:30 p.m. and Masonic Services at 8 p.m. Funeral services will take place Friday, Nov. 15, at 10 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church of Southold, officiated by the Rev. Dr. Peter J. Kelley. Interment with U.S. military honors will follow at Southold Presbyterian Cemetery behind the church.

