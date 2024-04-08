Longtime Riverhead resident Joan M. Donegan died April 4, 2024, at Peconic Bay Medical Center. She was 82.

Born Feb. 14, 1942, in New York, N.Y. she was the daughter of William and Lillian (Nurse) Clark. Ms. Donegan worked as a hostess at Cliff’s Elbow II in Laurel and at Homeside Florist.

Family said she enjoyed crafts, cooking, bowling and playing softball.

Predeceased by two sons William and John Donegan and her brother Jack Clark, Ms. Donegan is survived by her children Lisa Ann Samen of Virginia and David Donegan of Riverhead; siblings Loretta Catalano, Betty Castaline, Gladys Englehart, Jean DelRosal and William Clark; three grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

Services will be private. McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead is assisting the family.