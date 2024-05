Anna Boylan of Riverhead died April 30, 2024, at Good Shepherd Hospice in Port Jefferson. She was 65.

Born in Queens Jan. 18, 1959, she was the daughter of James and Eileen (Hutch) Boylan. She earned a bachelor’s degree and worked as an equestrian instructor.

Funeral arrangements are pending at presstime. Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead is assisting the family.