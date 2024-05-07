Marlene C. Iberger of Riverhead died May 3, 2024 in Connecticut. She was 95.

Born in Germany June 13, 1928, she was the daughter of Albertus and Margarethe Feldtmann. She married Edward Iberger in Hempstead in 1953 and became a bus driver with the Riverhead School District.

Ms. Iberger was a member of the Riverhead Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary and St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church in Riverhead. She enjoyed traveling, dancing, crossword puzzles, slot machines and reading German books.

Predeceased by her husband, Edward, her son Edward; and her sister-in-law, Anne Fallat, Ms. Iberger is survived by her son Raymond (Sandra) of Fishkill, N.Y.; nieces Caron Gianfalla, Cheryl Hegermiller, Patti Charles and Linda Hutnikoff; and grandchildren Matthew and Michael.

The family will receive visitors Monday, May 13, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. The funeral service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 14, at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church in Riverhead. Interment will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.

Memorial donations are requested for Hudson Valley Hospice in Dutchess County, N.Y.

