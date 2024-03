Frances Mapes of Riverhead died March 6, 2024. She was 98.

She was born Jan. 14, 1926, in Riverhead.

Family said Ms. Mapes enjoyed arts and crafts, was a longtime active member of Riverhead Garden Club and volunteered her free time at Central Suffolk Hospital and Peconic Bay Medical Center.

Ms. Mapes is survived by her son, Michael Mapes, and his wife, Gwendolyn.

The family will celebrate her life privately.