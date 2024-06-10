Theodore (Teddy) E. Densieski, 67, of Shoreham, passed away on June 7, 2024.

He was predeceased by his parents, Shirley and Adolph (Sonny) Densieski. Teddy leaves behind his wife of 46 years, Joann; his daughter, Lesley Cole (Jonathan); two grandchildren, Ellie and Jackson; and his fishing buddy and brother, Edward.

He was the owner of Walt’s Radiator Shop for 40 years before moving on to work for a local environmental company.

Teddy was a NASCAR crew chief for several drivers, receiving the prestigious NASCAR “Golden Wrench” award and was an avid boater and fisherman, who enjoyed playing basketball in the local men’s league, and was a prankster with a great sense of humor.

The wake will be held Monday, June 10, from 5 to 8 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home Tuesday, June 11, at 11 a.m., followed by burial at St. Isidore’s Cemetery.

