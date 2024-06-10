Arthur J. Coone of Riverhead died June 5, 2024 in Port Jefferson. He was 73.

Born Nov. 1, 1950 in Palatka, Fla., he was the son of Clinton and Ophelia (Williams) Coone. He graduated from Riverhead High School in 1968 and worked as a clerk at Brookhaven National Laboratory.

Mr. Coone was a member of the Riverhead Elks Lodge and family said he enjoyed car racing, cooking, fishing and was a fan of the Dallas Cowboys and “Walker, Texas Ranger.”

Mr. Coone is survived by his three close brothers: David, Walter and Leroy; his niece, Stephani; and nephews, David and Dayna.

The family will receive visitors Friday, June 14, from 11 to 11:30 a.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral service will follow at the funeral home.