Sandra J. Peterson of Wading River passed peacefully at age 77 following a long battle with cancer. She was born in Winchendon, Mass., on March 25, 1947, to Chet and Edna Sturtevant. She married her best friend and the love of her life, Douglas Peterson, on April 8, 1967.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son, Todd; her daughter, Kelli (Phil) Thompson; and four grandchildren: Katie and Meghan Peterson and Kathryn and Hunter Thompson. She is also survived by many cousins and their families.

Sandy was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She cherished time with her family, and her home was a place of warmth and love for all who entered. She carried her love and compassion with her to Riley Avenue Elementary School, where she worked as a teacher’s aide for many years.

Sandy loved working in her gardens, and you could often find her there with her plants. She also had a love for birds, especially cardinals. She enjoyed camping with her family at the beach and spending time at her second home in Vermont. She loved cooking family dinners and cheering on her grandchildren at concerts, plays and sporting events. She was a talented painter and glass sculptor.

Sandy was a vibrant woman who made a positive and lasting impression on anyone she met. Her selflessness and desire to help others never faltered. Her dedication to family was complete and her faith was unwavering.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, Dec. 7, from 1 to 4 p.m. at Alexander-Rothwell Funeral Home in Wading River. A gathering at the Wading River Fire Department will follow from 5 to 7 p.m. The family kindly requests donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

