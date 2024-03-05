Eileen M. Gorman of South Jamesport passed away Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024. She was 101 years old.

Eileen was born Nov. 14, 1922, in New York, N.Y. to Alice (McKeever) and Francis Shanley. She was one of three children. After high school, she attended St. Catherine’s School of Nursing. She then went on to serve in the U.S. Army from 1945 to 1946, during World War II, where she attained the rank of lieutenant. On Aug. 20, 1949, at Holy Name of Mary R.C. Church in Valley Stream, she married Bernard J. Gorman, and together they had four children. In her professional career, she was a public health nurse for 25 years with the Nassau County Department of Health.

Predeceased by her husband, Bernard, in 2018; Eileen is survived by her children, Mary Gorman Raad of Cutchogue, Brian Gorman of Pembroke, Mass., Lawrence Gorman of Cutchogue and Timothy Gorman of Palisades Park, N.J.; 10 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends Friday, March 8, from 4 to 7 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, March 9, at 9 a.m. at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck, officiated by Father Michael Bartholomew. Interment with U.S. Military Honors will follow at Holy Rood R.C. Cemetery in Westbury.

