Anne T. Kruel of Calverton died March 19, 2024, at Peconic Bay Medical Center. She was 84.

Born in Greenport April 2, 1939, she was the daughter of Edward and Anne (Krupski) Duhnowsky. She was a graduate of Riverhead High School’s class of 1957.

Ms. Kruel worked at New York Telephone and Riverhead Nursing Home. She was a member of St. Isidore’s Altar Society and Riverhead Polish Independent Club ladies auxiliary.

She enjoyed gardening, shopping, sewing and spending time with her family.

Ms. Kruel was predeceased by her sister Patricia Ceckowski and nephew William Ceckowski. She is survived by her husband, John P. Kruel Jr.; children Thomas Kruel (Kathy), Deborah Rupy (Christopher), Kevin Kruel (Sandi) and Richard Kruel (Donna); sister Jean Zahra (Charles); and grandchildren Justin, Jessica, Brandon (Catherine), Nicholas, Dylan, Sierra, Jacob and Olivia; and great-grandchildren Bryce, Bryona and Lily.

The family received visitors March 24 at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. Funeral services took place March 25. Interment was at St. Isidore’s Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Isidore Altar Rosary Society.

