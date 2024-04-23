Margaret L. “Maggie” Conway, longtime Southold resident, passed away on Thursday, April 18, 2024. She was 82 years old.

Maggie was born on March 26, 1942, in Great Neck, N.Y., to Margaret (née Pigeon) and Philip Lynch. She was one of five children. She attended Great Neck School District when she was younger and graduated from Greenport High School. On April 28, 1962, in Greenport, she married the love of her life, the late Joseph A. Conway. Together they had three children.

Maggie was a past president of the Republican Club, a member of the Republican Committee, a member of the Chamber of Commerce and a member of Saint Patrick’s R.C. Church in Southold. In her professional career she owned and operated Southold Village Liquors for 40 years.

Predeceased by her husband, Joseph, and siblings Catherine Bumble and Philip Lynch, Maggie is survived by her children, Joseph A. Conway Jr., Jane Conway Barszczewski and Tina M. Ginas; 10 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and siblings Patricia Doucett and Jane Leahey.

The family will receive friends Thursday, April 25, from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, April 26 at Saint Patrick’s R.C. Church in Southold, officiated by Father John Barrett. Interment will follow at Saint Patrick’s R.C. Cemetery in Southold.

In lieu of flowers, donations to American Legion Griswold-Terry-Glover Post 803 would be appreciated.

