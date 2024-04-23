Lifelong Riverhead resident Evelyn R. Goree Shannon (Turner) died April 16, 2024. She was 95.

Born March 4, 1929, in Riverhead, she was the daughter of Walker Turner Sr. and Martha Jane Turner (Lynch).

She graduated from Riverhead High School in 1947. Ms. Shannon married Kenneth D. Shannon in 2004 and worked as a seamstress and housekeeper.

She was a baptized member of the Christian Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Riverhead and family said she enjoyed travel with notable trips including China, Australia, New Zealand, Egypt and Israel.

Predeceased by her brothers, Walker Turner Jr. and Ernest Turner, and her husband, Kenneth D. Shannon, Ms. Shannon is survived by her sister, Martha Ann Arch; her children Kevin Goree, Katrina Goree Cunningham and Kristin Goree; six grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren.

Interment will be held privately at Calverton National Cemetery at a later date. McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead is assisting the family.

Memorial donations may be made to Christian Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 386 Main Road, Aquebogue, NY 11931.