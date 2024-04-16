Charlotte C. Nelson of Riverhead died at Peconic Bay Medical Center April 13, 2024. She was 88.

Born June 11, 1935, in Riverhead, she was the daughter of Cornelius and Minnie (Miles) Jackson.

She worked as a chef a the Court Restaurant.

Family said she enjoyed painting, cooking, puzzles, fashion and dressing fashionably.

Predeceased by her husband, Donald Nelson Sr., and granddaughter Davina Young, Ms. Nelson is survived by her children, Donna Berrios, Eugenia Nelson-Love and Donald Nelson Jr., all of Riverhead; three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors Sunday, April 21, from 3 to 5 p.m. and Monday, April 22, from 10 to 11 a.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral service is scheduled for Monday, April 22, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.