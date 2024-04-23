James M. “Jim” Huntley II of Cutchogue, and formerly of Southampton, passed away on Thursday, April 18, 2024. He was 65 years old.

Jim was born on Oct. 24, 1958, in Ames, Iowa to Barbara (née Parham) and James M. Huntley. He was one of two children. After high school, he attained his bachelor’s degree from Lebanon Valley College in Pennsylvania. On July 25, 1987, in Southampton, he married the love of his life, Mellina (née Zirekian) Huntley. Together they had one son, Cody.

In his professional career, Jim worked in sales at North Fork Welding Company in Greenport. Prior to that, he worked as a fisherman, worked in marine sales, and was the owner of the prior Gearwork and Marine Industrial in Riverhead.

Jim was a remarkable man. He was loving, smart, funny, hardworking and very genuine. He would give anything he could to help others. He had a great laugh and smile, and always generated positives with as many negatives that came his way. He was strong-willed, but very humble.

You will forever be in our hearts and by our side. Wherever Cody and I go, an whatever we do in life, you will always be there. “We are a happy family.”

Jim is survived by his wife, Mellina; son, Cody; and brother, John.

The family will receive friends Monday, April 29 from 4 to 7 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck.

In lieu of flowers, donations to NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) would be appreciated.

