It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of the passing of former Riverhead resident Alice M. O’Grady, 85, beloved mother, sister, aunt, grandmother and friend. Alice passed away peacefully on April 18, 2024, in Rockingham, Va.

Alice was born on April 12, 1939, to Mary and Paul Gafney of Brooklyn, N.Y.

Alice was predeceased by her loving husband, Tommy, and she is survived by her daughters as well as her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

This is a paid notice.