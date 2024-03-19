Minerva Porras of Aquebogue died March 15, 2024, at Acadia Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in Riverhead. She was 86.

Born in Havana, Cuba, on Jan. 21, 1938, she was the daughter of Jose Garciga and Rose Sosa.

She was a homemaker.

Predeceased by her husband of 58 years, Jose Porras, Ms. Porras is survived by her daughter, Barbara Kobas; her sons, Jose Porras and Willie Porras; five grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

The family received visitors March 18 at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral Mass took place March 19 at St. John The Evangelist R.C. Church in Riverhead. Burial took place at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Center Moriches.

Memorial donations may be made to East End Hospice.