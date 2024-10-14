Riverhead resident Harold C. Allen died in Patchogue Oct. 10, 2024. He was 86.

Born in Queens Feb. 24, 1938 he was the son of Harold Allen and Lillian Sbashnig. He earned a bachelor’s degree and served in the Air Force from 1957 to 1963. Mr. Allen worked at Grumman in Bethpage as a flight test engineer.

Family said he enjoyed sailing and playing chess, golf and tennis, as well as skiing and spending time with his family.

Mr. Allen is survived by his wife, Catherine Allen; sons Peter, Joseph (Denise) and Luke (Elise) Allen; and seven grandchildren.

The family will receive friends Friday, Oct. 18 from 2 to 4:30 p.m. at Tuthill Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead. The funeral service is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 19 at 10 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church in Riverhead.