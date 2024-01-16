John Thomas King of Southold, died on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024. He was 80 years old.

John was born on Oct. 11, 1943, in Jamaica, N.Y., to Mary and William F. King. He was one of two children.

He graduated from Forest Hills High School with the class of 1961. After high school, he attended John Jay College of Criminal Justice, where he attained his bachelor’s degree. He was drafted by the U.S. Army and attained the rank of sergeant, serving our country from 1965 to 1967. He was a member of the Special Forces Airborne Group and was awarded the Parachute Badge and National Defense Service Medal.

He married his wife, Barbara (née Dale) King, originally from Hewlett, N.Y., and Greenwich Village. They moved to Southold in 2008. John worked as a New York City police officer for 21 years, from 1968 to 1989. He was a member of the American Legion Post 803 and Saint Patrick’s R.C. Church in Southold.

Predeceased by his brother, William F. King Jr., in 2020; John is survived by his wife, Barbara, and children, John King Jr. (Linda) of Whitestone, N.Y. and Victoria Atela (Martin) of Rockville Centre, N.Y.; and grandchildren Johnny Max King, Joey King and Marty Atela.

The family will receive friends on Friday, Jan. 19, from 3 to 7 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. American Legion Post 803 will conduct funeral honors at 4 p.m. The Liturgy of Christian burial will be celebrated on Saturday, Jan. 20, at 10:30 a.m. at Saint Patrick’s R.C. Church in Southold, officiated by Father Peter Garry. The United States Army and NYPD Funeral Honor Guard will conduct funeral honors following the Mass.

Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

