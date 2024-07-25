Allen Cowden of Manorville, formerly of Riverhead, died at home July 19, 2024. He was 89.

Born in Remlap, Ala. Jan. 30, 1935, he was the son of Harry and Rosetta (Robert) Cowden. He graduated high school in Oneonta in 1951 and served in the Air Force and the Naval Air Reserves. Mr. Cowden worked in Medford in Carpenter Local #1222. He was a former master mason and a member of Locust Fork #481 of the Grand Lodge of Alabama.

Predeceased by his wife Joy (Condon) Cowden in 2021, Mr. Cowden is survived by his sons Derek, Shane, Lance and Joe; daughter Heather; brother Ed, who is 100 years old; two daughters-in-law; and six grandchildren.

McLaughlin-Heppner Funeral Home is Riverhead is assisting the family arrange private services. Memorial donations are requested for Moriches United Methodist Church, Attn: Amy Cleary, 47 Bauer Ave., Manorville, N.Y. 11949