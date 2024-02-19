Robert Allen “Bob” Smith, age 78, passed away Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Centreville, Md.

He was born in Southampton, Long Island, N.Y., on Jan. 4, 1946.

Bob is survived by his second wife, Gail Hoover-Smith, five loving children: Patrick (Dawn) Smith of Clayton, N.C., Kevin Smith of Hampton Bays, N.Y., Brendan Smith of Flanders, N.Y., Ryan (Amy) Smith of Aquebogue, N.Y., and Ciaran Smith of Wading River, N.Y.; 14 grandchildren; and two great-granddaughters. He is also survived by his two beloved brothers, James (“Jim”) Kujawski and Pete Kujawski.

He is preceded in death by his first wife, Mary Smith, their dear son Damian Smith and their grandson Declan Smith; his loving parents, Ted Kujawski and Emma Smith; and his brothers Ted Kujawski and John Kujawski. Bob and Mary raised their family in Flanders, N.Y. Bob loved and adored all his grandkids dearly.

Bob had a long and dedicated military career, serving in the U.S. Navy from 1963 to 1965, the Army from 1965 to 1968, and the Air Force from 1968 to 2014. He found purpose and ministry through his time as a deacon in the Catholic Church for 15 years. One of his favorite pastimes was fishing.

A memorial service will be held Friday, Feb. 23, 2024, at 11 a.m., at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead, N.Y. Burial will follow at St. John the Evangelist Cemetery in Riverhead.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

