Blair Charles Marelli, age 84, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024. A native of East Setauket, Blair’s life was characterized by love, laughter and cherished moments with family and friends.

Blair is survived by his beloved spouse, Gladys, with whom he shared over 62 years of marriage. He leaves behind four sons: Kenneth (Kathleen), Jay (Audrey), Blair, and Dean (Christina); and grandchildren Patrick, Taylor, Samantha, Mya and Tye. Blair is also survived by his brother Gary Marelli and his wife, Beatrice; nephews Grant and Marcus and his niece Julie. Blair made a significant impact as a teacher and coach at Riverhead High School for 30 years, where he mentored countless students in football and baseball. He instilled values of sportsmanship, teamwork and perseverance.

A long-time member of the Mt. Sinai Yacht Club, Blair found solace and joy in boating. He passed this passion on to his sons.

Family and friends are invited to pay their respects at O.B. Davis Funeral Homes in Miller Place, located at 1001 Route 25A, Miller Place, N.Y. Visitation hours are Thursday, Feb. 22, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m.

An interment ceremony will take place on Friday, Feb. 23, at Washington Memorial Park, 855 Canal Road, Mt. Sinai, N.Y.

Blair will be remembered for his kind heart, warm smile and unwavering love for his family, students, golf, football and baseball. He touched the lives of many and will be deeply missed.

