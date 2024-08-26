Riverhead resident Claudette Levesque died Aug. 19, 2024. She was 78.

Born in Quebec, Canada, Nov. 30, 1945, she was the daughter of Roger and Anita (Gorneault) Plourde. She worked as quality control inspector for Amtron, in the electronics industry.

Ms. Levesque was a member of St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church in Riverhead. She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Joseph Melvin Levesque; her children, Kathleen Levesque, Lisa Wilk and Ronnie Levesque; and four grandchildren.

The family received visitors Aug. 23 at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead. Funeral services took place Aug. 24 at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church in Riverhead. Interment was private.