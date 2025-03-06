Riverhead police issue wind advisory overnight Thursday into Friday

RIverhead police have issued a wind advisory for 6 p.m. Thursday, March 6 through 4 p.m. Friday, March 7.

Wicked winds are blowing in out of the west.

Riverhead police have issued a town-wide wind advisory from 6 p.m. Thursday through late Friday afternoon. Sustained 25 mph winds with gusts of up to 50 m.p.h.are expected — which could result in downed trees and potential power outages.

Police are advising motorists to treat all downed power lines as being energized, and to stay clear and call 911 if they spot one.

“Remember the Ps of preparedness: Have a PLAN, PACK and emergency kit and PAY attention,” police said in a statement.

To report power outages, call PSEG at 1-800-490-0075 or visit the PSEG website.

For more weather-related information, visit the National Weather Service.