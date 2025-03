One of the many displays celebrating 100 days of kindergarten. Courtesy photo

Roanoke Avenue Elementary School recently celebrated a significant milestone with their kindergartners. The students commemorated their first 100 days at Roanoke through creative projects centered around the number 100.

Principal Thomas Payton and Assistant Principal Gary Karlson also turned one of the school bulletin boards into a display of gratitude towards staff expressed in 100 different languages.

Courtesy photos