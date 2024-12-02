Kenneth J. Johanson, a cherished father and a beloved member of his community, passed away on Nov. 29, 2024, in Riverhead. He was born on Oct. 5, 1945, in Bloomfield, N.J., where he spent his early years, shaping his character and guiding his journey through life.

Kenneth was a devoted son, father and husband. He is survived by his loving son, Karl Johanson, and his wife, Diane, as well as his adoring daughter, Erika Reicherter and her husband, Rich. He was a beloved grandfather to Kayla Johanson and William, Ella and Emily Reicherter. Kenneth’s passing leaves a profound void in the lives of his family, who will forever cherish the treasured memories they created together.

He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Christine Johanson, whose love and partnership were integral to his life. Together, Kenneth and Christine built a legacy of love that continues to resonate in the hearts of their children.

Family and friends are invited to honor Kenneth’s life and legacy during the visitation at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home, 406 East Main St., Riverhead, on Friday, Dec. 6, from 4 to 6 p.m., providing an opportunity for those who knew him to gather and reflect on the impact he had on their lives.

Kenneth’s life serves as a reminder of the importance of family, love and connection. He will be deeply missed but always remembered.

