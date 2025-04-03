Special permit approved for Riverhead Charter School trailers

The Riverhead Charter High School on Sound Avenue (Credit: Ana Borruto).

Nearly eight months after a public hearing, Riverhead Charter School got the green light from the Town Board Tuesday for a special permit to install three 960-square-foot temporary trailers on a 3.9-acre parcel at its 5117 Sound Ave. high school property.

School officials have long been searching for a new location and are currently in contract to build a high school, middle school and athletic fields at their newly acquired property at 4314 Middle Country Road in Calverton, on the corner of Route 25 and Fresh Pond Avenue.

With roughly four years left on the current lease at Sound Avenue, the school will use the trailers as a temporary solution to address growing enrollment numbers while construction takes place at the Calverton property. Each trailer would have a capacity of 50 students.

“We understand that the approval of portable classrooms at Riverhead Charter School has generated discussion and, in some instances, division within our community. The media plays a crucial role in highlighting these conversations, and we acknowledge the diverse perspectives that have been shared,” Charter School Superintendent Raymond Ankrum said in an emailed statement. “However, at the heart of this matter are our children, all of whom deserve access to quality education. Regardless of whether they attend Riverhead Charter or our traditional public schools, these are our community’s students.”

Two of the trailers will serve as classrooms and the third will be used by faculty and administrators, according to charter school officials. One of the three portable units had been placed on the property prior to obtaining town approval, but has since been removed.

The approval of the special permit comes with a few conditions, including no further expansion on the Sound Avenue property beyond the existing school building and the trailers. The Charter School also must post a decommissioning bond with the Town Board in an amount sufficient to allow for removal of the trailers and remediation of the site after the school relocates to its new facility.

The Town Board is also requiring school officials to provide periodic status updates on the development of the Calverton site. The charter school must also receive site plan approval from the Riverhead Planning Board before applying for building permits.

Town Board members Joann Waski and Kenneth Rothwell voted against approving the trailers, noting that school officials the were aware of the maximum capacity of the Sound Avenue building.

Councilwoman Denise Merrifield, who voted in favor of the resolution, described the issuance of the special permit as a “good compromise” that would avoid any potential litigation and allow for the continuance of the current students’ education.

She also noted that although one of the trailers was initially placed on the property without authorization, the charter school did remove the structure and has worked to abide by town regulations. Councilman Bob Kern also voted yes, saying he did not want to “deprive” students of their education.

Satisfied with the decommissioning plan and other restrictions put in place, Supervisor Tim Hubbard broke the tie with a yes vote.

“I think it’s a good thing to allow them to continue to grow, in terms of having options for students to go to different schools, instead of just having one,” Mr. Hubbard said. “After they made the first mistake, as was pointed out, they did remove the trailers from the site and at the end of the day, my biggest concern is not so much their trailers as it is kids being able to get the opportunity to get an education.”

The pivot to portables came after the charter school dropped its plan to expand its high school on an adjacent 12.3 acre parcel on Sound Avenue — a proposal that fell apart amid public opposition and town zoning concerns. School officials had previously identified another property for potential development, but the Town Board nixed a code update proposition that would have allowed private schools — including charter schools — to be built on industrial-zoned land.

The Riverhead Charter School also has a campus on Route 25 in Calverton, which serves its elementary and middle school students, but Mr. Ankrum said at the August 2024 meeting that it has no space for any overflow. At that time, Mr. Hubbard noted that when he toured the Calverton facility, he noticed the middle school portion of the building was “jammed tight.”

Mr. Ankrum previously said he anticipates further growth over the next six years, assuming students will complete their K-12 education at the charter school. This could mean up to 363 students would be enrolled in the high school by the 2029-30 academic year.

“Our focus must remain on ensuring every child in Riverhead has the resources and support they need to succeed — this isn’t about charter versus traditional; it’s about our collective responsibility to invest in the future of our youth,” Mr. Ankrum wrote in his email. “We encourage open dialogue and collaboration between all stakeholders — parents, educators, administrators and community members — to find solutions that benefit every student.

“Let’s work together to bridge any divides and prioritize the educational needs of all our children,” he continued. “We are committed to fostering a supportive environment where all students can thrive.”