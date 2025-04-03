Community Calendar of Events: April 3, 2025

Saturday, April 5, 2-3 p.m.: “The Ruins” author talk with Steve Wick in the second-floor reading room at Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library. Mr. Wick shares insights and discussed his inspiration for the novel. Copies available for purchase, signing. Registration required: cutchoguelibrary.org.

All ages

Saturday, April 5, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.: Basket auction at Riverhead Moose Lodge, 51 Madison St. Indoor auction with many baskets, gift cards, lotto board, vintage items, 50/50 raffle. Information: text 631-766-2727.

Saturday, April 5, 1-4 p.m.: Game day hosted by Mattituck Laurel Historical Society, New Egypt Schoolhouse, 18200 Main Road, Mattituck. Fun for the whole family. Board games provided. Free.

Saturday, April 12, 11 a.m.: Annual Spring Egg Hunt at Orient Beach State Park, 40000 Main Road, Orient. Egg hunt for children, photos with the Spring Bunny, children’s activities and other family entertainment. $8 parking fee. Information: parks.ny.gov.

Sunday, April 13, 2 p.m.: Annual Mattituck Easter egg hunt at Veterans Memorial Park, 11280 Peconic Bay Blvd., Mattituck. Enjoy hot chocolate, cookies, candy and pictures with the Easter Bunny. Age groups are 0-2, 3-5, 6-8 and 9-plus. Free.

Fundraisers

Friday, April 11, 6-10 p.m.: Annual Pink Pearl Gala hosted by North Fork Breast Health Coalition, Sea Star Ballroom, Hyatt Place, 431 East Main St., Riverhead. Dinner and dancing. Tickets: $125, breast-cancer survivors; $150, general admission. Register: northforkbreasthealth.org.

Saturday, April 12, 9 a.m.: Kim’s Kindness 5K, benefitting CAST, at 15125 Main Road, Mattituck. Raise money for annual scholarships while getting your heart pumping. Tickets: $35, adult runs; $14, kids’ fun run. Registration: runsignup.com.

Saturday, April 12, 9 a.m.-noon: Pancake breakfast fundraiser for Oysterponds Elementary School’s sixth-grade trip to Washington, D.C., at Poquatuck Hall, 1160 Skippers Lane, Orient. Tickets: $15.

Local History

Saturday, April 12, 11 a.m.: Commemoration of the battle at Lexington and Concord by the Sons of the American Revolution and Cutchogue-New Suffolk Historical Council and Museums, at Old Burying Ground, 32770 Main Road, Cutchogue. Plaque dedication and musket-fired salute by reenactors.

Meetings

Tuesday, April 8, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: The Peconic Amateur Radio Club hosts open house at the Custer Institute and Observatory, 1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold. Learn more about the world of amateur radio and community service.

Music

Sunday, April 13, 2-3:15 p.m.: Illustrious a cappella group the Yale Whiffenpoofs at CAST’s Treiber Gathering Hall, 53930 Main Road, Southold. Includes brief intermission. Doors open 1:30 p.m. Tickets: $15, standing room only; $60, general admission; $75, limited VIP with champagne and photo opportunity. Register: castnorthfork.org.

The natural world

Sunday, April 13, 10 a.m.-noon: Beach cleanup with New York Marine Center at Iron Pier Beach, end of Pier Avenue, Jamesport. Clean up harmful pollutants and debris while spending a beautiful morning on the beach. Registration: nymarinerescue.org.

Tuesday, April 15, 8-10 a.m.: Tuesdays with Tom birdwatching at North Fork Preserve, 5330 Sound Ave., Aquebogue. Potential to see early spring migratory birds like red-winged blackbirds, killdeer and American robins. Registration required: northforkaudubon.org.

The written word

Saturday, April 5, 2-3 p.m.: “The Ruins” author talk with Steve Wick in the second-floor reading room at Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library. Mr. Wick shares insights and discussed his inspiration for the novel. Copies available for purchase, signing. Registration required: cutchoguelibrary.org.

Theater

Friday, April 4, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, April 5, 2:30 and 7:30 p.m.: Renowned illusionists Carl Mercurio, Kristen Greek and Jim Vines at North Fork Community Theatre, 12700 Old Sound Ave., Mattituck. Magic, mind-reading, comedy, audience participation. Tickets $25: nfct.com.

Sunday, April 6, 1:30 or 3:30 p.m.: ‘Art Barre’ exhibit by Alan Bull at North Fork Community Theatre with complimentary glass of wine. Following exhibit, Peconic Ballet Theatre’s dance company performs a variety of styles. Tickets: $30, nonmembers; free, NFCT members. Information: nfct.com.

Ongoing events

Tuesdays, noon-3:30 p.m.: Bingo at Southold American Legion, 51655 Main Road. 631-765-2276.

Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.: North Shore United Methodist Thrift Store, 260 Route 25A, Wading River. Bargains galore. Information: 631-929-6075.

Friday mornings 10 a.m.-noon: The Riverhead/Jamesport Homemakers meet at the George Young Community Center, 446 South Jamesport Ave., Jamesport. Knit, crochet and sew for charity. New members welcome. Information: 631-765-1768.

Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Orient Congregational Church Thrift Shop, 23045 Main Road, Orient. Clothes, jewelry, furnishings and more. Donations accepted. Information: 631-323-2665.

Saturdays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.: Docent-led tours at Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Tickets: $15, adults; $10, seniors and children. 631-298-5292, hallockville.org.

Saturdays, 8 p.m.-midnight: Stargazing at Custer Observatory, 1080 Main Bayview Road, Southold, weather permitting. Suggested donation: adults, $5; under 12, $3. 631-765-2626, custerobservatory.org.

Saturdays and Sundays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.: Blacksmithing demonstrations with Tom Barry at Village Blacksmith Shop, 101 Front St., Greenport. 631-477-2100, eastendseaport.org.

Sundays, 1:30-4:30 p.m.: Docent-led tours at Southold Indian Museum, 1080 Main Bayview Road, Southold. Tickets: $10, adults; free, children and K-12 students. Email to arrange tours Monday through Friday. Information: [email protected].

Last Monday of every month, 7 p.m.: USCG Auxillary Flotilla 18-08 meeting, Southold Town recreation center, 970 Peconic Lane, Peconic. Information and registration: [email protected].

Through April: Free house tours of Tuthill House Museum offered by Mattituck-Laurel Historical Society, 18200 Main Road, Mattituck. Private walking tours about local history: $20, nonmembers; $15, members; free under 12. Schedule a tour: 631-745-2752.

Exhibitions

Through April: “The Trilogy of Jazz” at Suffolk County Historical Society Museum. Highlights the lives and impacts of the Harlem Blues and Jazz Band. Tickets: $5, nonmembers. Information: suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org.

Through April: ‘DREAMSCAPES,’ exhibit of photography by Jean Schweibish in the gallery at Eastern Front Brewing Co., 13100 Main Road, Mattituck. Opening reception: Sunday, April 6, 2-4 p.m.

Through May: Art show featuring work by Marta Baumiller at Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library. Solo exhibition of mixed media pieces. Show open Monday-Friday from 9:30 a.m.-8 p.m., Saturday from 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday 1-5 p.m. Free.

Wednesdays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.: ‘Striking a Chord: Suffolk County’s Early Music Identity’ at Suffolk County Historical Society Museum, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. Examples of early instruments, early composers, immigration influence and recording technology advancements. 631-727-2881, suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org.

At the libraries

Our local libraries host a variety of events for all ages. For calendars and more information:

Riverhead Free Library , 631-727-3228, riverheadlibrary.org.

, 631-727-3228, riverheadlibrary.org. Mattituck-Laurel Library , 631-298-4134, mattitucklaurellibrary.org.

, 631-298-4134, mattitucklaurellibrary.org. Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library , 631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org.

, 631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org. Southold Free Library , 631-765-2077, southoldlibrary.org.

, 631-765-2077, southoldlibrary.org. Floyd Memorial Library, Greenport, 631-477-0660, floydmemoriallibrary.org.

CALENDAR POLICY



The calendar is a sampling of in-person events planned by local nonprofit organizations. Events must be open to the general public and be not-for-profit, nonpartisan and nonsectarian in nature. Send information about in-person events to [email protected]; the deadline is Friday at noon. In-person, virtual and online events may be posted at northforker.com/submit-event.