Hampton Bays resident Henry T. Floege Jr., formerly of Riverhead, died Sept. 10, 2024 in Hampton Bays. He was 82.

Born in Riverhead March 28, 1942, he was the son of Henry T. Floege Sr. and Isabelle Matilda (Gouldsburg) Floege. He worked at Treat Potato Chip factory and then Brookhaven National Lab for 30 years. His marriage to Carol Anne (Britt) Floege lasted 57 years.

Mr. Floege was a member of the Moose Lodge, and family said he loved to garden, mow his lawn and take care of his house and yard, which they said he considered his castle. They also said he was an avid bowler, participating in several leagues each season, including with his parents while they were alive. He had a passion for tropical fish and kept several saltwater fish tanks in his basement. Mr. Floege enjoyed music, playing his 45s regularly, helped his wife and the ladies of the Eastern Long Island Quilters Guild, and he loved ketchup so much, his family called it “Henry’s sauce.”

Predeceased by his wife Carol, he is survived by his daughters Dawn (Kevin) and Sarah (Andy); his son Jason; and his grandchildren Kayla, Christian, Isabella and Cora, with whom he loved spending time.

The family will receive visitors Monday, Sept. 16 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead, followed by private cremation.

Memorial donations are requested for the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinsons or Flanders Northampton Volunteer Ambulance.

This is a paid post.