Richard Ryll of Riverhead died March 4, 2024 at Peconic Bay Medical Center. He was 79.

Born in Germany Jan. 31, 1945, he was the son of John and Anna (Marzec) Ryll. He graduated Riverhead High School and became an Army Ranger. Mr. Ryll married Aleksandra Ryll and worked as a salesman and manager at Riverhead Radio Shack.

Family said Mr. Ryll was a regular spectator at Riverhead school sporting events, enjoyed bowling, playing baseball and watching soccer.

Predeceased by his parents and brother Julian Ryll, he is survived by his wife Aleksandra of Poland; and sister Janina Normoyle of Riverhead.

The funeral service will be private. McLaughlin-Heppner Funeral Home is serving the family, and burial will take place at a later date in Calverton National Cemetery.