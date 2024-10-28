Dorothy Podlas of Riverhead passed away peacefully on Oct. 26, 2024. She was 92.

She was born on April 22, 1932 to Leonora (Strezlecka) and Pawel O’Kula of Calverton. Dorothy graduated from Riverhead High School in 1950 and was employed by the N.Y. Telephone Company in the traffic department. She married Paul Podlas at St. Isidore R.C. Church in Riverhead in 1954.

Predeceased by her husband Paul; son Steven; her brothers Joseph, Richard, Edmund, John and Stephen O’Kula; and sisters Josephine Putzke, Sophie Truskolowski, Helen Wesolowski-Mazura and Genvieve Graygor, Dorothy is survived by her sons Richard (AnneMarie) of Fla. and Peter (Geralyn) of Remsenburg; grandchildren Melinda, Katie, Lauren and Mark; and great-grandchildren Abigail, Dylan, Jack and Austin and Cole.

Her deep faith and her church were very close to her. She was a member of St. Isidore R.C. Church in Riverhead and its Altar Rosary Society as well as the Polish Town Civic Association in Riverhead.

Dorothy was a stay at-home mother and grandmother, who loved her children and grandchildren dearly. She loved to cook and bake and won many blue ribbons at the Riverhead County Fair. She always had a “dish” to share and was a “planner.” She enjoyed planning and coordinating the reunion luncheons with her former classmates every year and all of the family get-togethers.

The family will receive visitors Tuesday Oct. 29 from 4 to 7 p.m. at McLaughin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral mass will take place on Wednesday Oct. 30 at 10 a.m. at St. Isidore R.C. Church in Riverhead followed by burial at St. Isidore R.C. Cemetery in Riverhead.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Isidore Altar Rosary Society, 622 Pulaski Street, Riverhead, N.Y. 11901.

