Jeanne Seaman of Riverhead died Oct. 4, 2024, at East End Hospice Kanas Center for Hospice Care. She was 70.

Born March 3, 1954, she married Glenn Seaman in 1999 and worked as a monitor in the Westhampton Beach School District. Family said she enjoyed gardening, her dog “Peanut,” Christmas and all the kids she worked with in the school.

Predeceased by her husband, Glenn, she is survived by her daughter, Jessica Seaman of Riverhead.

A memorial is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 13, from 2 to 4 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead.