Jerome J. Thomson of Riverhead died Feb. 10, 2024. He was 90.

Born April 13, 1933, in Miami, Fla., he was the son of Jerome A. Thomson and Margaret King. Mr. Thomson served in the U.S. Army and was later employed at Assa Abloy. He was married to Christine Marvino-Thomson. Family said he enjoyed horses.

Mr. Thomson is survived by his wife; his daughter, Larisa Thomson; and one grandchild.

The family will receive visitors Thursday, Feb. 15, from 2 to 4:30 p.m. and 7 to 9:30 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead. The funeral service will be held Friday, Feb. 16 at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church in Riverhead. Interment will be at Calverton National Cemetery.